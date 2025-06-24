‘It’s Absolutely Mad’: I Love How Danny Boyle Keeps Teasing 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple, But I Wish He’d Kept One Surprise Under Wraps This Early In The Game

In the here and now, the 2025 movie schedule has scored a win with 28 Years Later’s impressive box office opening. And anyone who’s already got an eye on the 2026 calendar is probably presuming that the already completed sequel 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple will do just the same.

But to fan those flames a bit higher, Danny Boyle has been dropping some interesting tidbits throughout the various interviews he’s done with the press. While I’m grateful for the man’s enthusiasm to promote director Nia DaCosta’s chapter in the story, there’s one detail I kind of wish he hadn’t been so open with; even if you could totally call it from a mile away.

Danny Boyle Has Just Made The Wait For 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple Even Harder To Endure

The good news is that through chats like the one Boyle did for Soundtracking with Edith Bowman , we’ve got some pretty awesome hooks to follow when it comes to The Bone Temple’s story. And seeing as I recently highlighted Jack O’Connell’s 28 Years Later cameo, hearing the Trainspotting director discuss his role in the following terms is a true delight:

He’s very good. He is quite a special actor. I’ve seen a rough cut of it … it’s mad. It’s absolutely mad. It’s him and Ralph, really, with the big fella; the Samson character. That’s really… And it’s about the nature of evil, so it’s quite hardcore. Yeah, it’s good.

I’m starting to think my hunch on Dr. Kelson’s fate in The Bone Temple may have been given a little more credibility. What’s more, I’m starting to wonder just how and/or why the Alpha known as Samson (Chi Lewis-Parry) factors into this conflict? Perhaps O’Connell’s Sir Jimmy Crystal wants to use him as a weapon of righteous judgement; with Ralph Fiennes’ more peaceful Dr. Kelson standing in his way.

I have to admit that there’s a bit of a bias in this prediction, as I have what I feel is the perfect scenario that keeps the “handoff’ strategy of 28 Years Later’s cliffhanger ending firmly in play. Just picture Sir Jimmy Crystal and his cult, standing at the end of the causeway to Holy Island, releasing Samson on this very spot. “In The House, In A Heartbeat” starts playing, and we cut to black after one final, menacing one-liner from our Sinners star.

There’s one ingredient that I’ve withheld from this vision. And now thanks to Danny Boyle, we know that it’s indeed going to be part of whatever finale The Bone Temple has in store.

We Will See Cillian Murphy At The End Of 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple

I know the participation of our 28 Days Later star isn’t exactly a secret; as the potential 28 Years Later trilogy was confirmed to have the Oppenheimer star on deck. However, the question has always been when we’d see him; and as of late Danny Boyle has been promising a major role for Cillian Murphy in this untitled sequel that’s awaiting a greenlight.

While that sets us up for Jim’s second coming to be predicted as part of 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple’s finale, we didn’t know for sure. At least, until the helmer of Slumdog Millionaire laid these cards on the table:

And then Cillian appears at the end. There’s a wonderful moment, [Nia DaCosta] brings back Cillian in a very clever way.

The one potential silver lining to this strategy is that Danny Boyle is talking up Cillian Murphy’s return so boldly to hide another secret. What if 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple will also see Naomie Harris’ Selena returning as well? You couldn’t find a better smokescreen to distract the crowd in the months to come.

With this second chapter in the can for a January 16, 2026 release date, we won’t have to wait too long to find out. But to really get the full effect, you'll need to see 28 Years Later, which is currently in theaters. Which would also help that final Cillian Murphy-heavy installation get its greenlight...if this past weekend's show of fan loyalty hasn't already.