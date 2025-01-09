Cillian Murphy's 28 Years Later Role Has Been Clarified After Fans Thought They Spotted Him In The Trailer

The hype surrounding 28 Days Later, and its upcoming legacy-quel, is a pretty powerful point of interest on the 2025 movie schedule . With what we know about 28 Years Later ties into Cillian Murphy’s debunked trailer appearance getting fans to talk about just how, or when, the iconic Jim will return, it’s been a pretty wild ride.

The buzz has gotten to the point where franchise producer Andrew Macdonald has clarified Murphy’s role in the first film. What makes it all funnier is that this reveal may have prompted by a funny anecdote director Danny Boyle shared about that popular first look.

Cillian Murphy’s 28 Years Later Role, According To Producer Andrew Macdonald

As a promotion for Empire Magazine ’s March 2025 issue, 28 Years Later is the cover story that’s being used to draw readers into this potential treasure trove. Using the Oppenheimer star’s role in this first entry of a potential trilogy, Macdonald settled the issue with this very interesting update from the magazine set to hit stands next Thursday:

[On] this, we wanted him to be involved and he wanted to be involved. He is not in the first film, but I’m hoping there will be some Jim somewhere along the line. He’s involved at the moment as an executive producer, and I would hope we can work with him in some way in the future in the trilogy.

Well folks, there you have it: Cillian Murphy has officially been confirmed to not be in 28 Years Later. I kind of expected this sort of twist, as bringing back any of our legacy characters is something that has to be done carefully. At the same time, I’m kind of confused by Andrew Macdonald’s wording above, as it can be seen as kind of confusing in light of another recent announcement.

Not too long ago, Sony chairman Tom Rothman confirmed the return of Cillian Murphy’s Jim with a short and vague statement. Seeing as Rothman gave his 2024 update months after Murphy’s 28 Years Later EP gig was revealed , it feels like Andrew Macdonald’s piece of the puzzle is trying to downplay the rumors surrounding this first chapter. If only director Danny Boyle had listened to his girlfriend, this scenario might have been easier to handle from square one.

How Danny Boyle’s Girlfriend Spotted This 28 Weeks Later Dilemma Early On

The moment fans thought they’d spotted Cillian Murphy in the 28 Weeks Later trailer was one you could practically hear around the world. It didn’t take long for the press to put that theory to bed, as it was eventually shared that art dealer/model Angus Neill played the “Emaciated Infected” confused for the frequent Christopher Nolan collaborator.

Which leads us to this story involving the Slumdog Millionaire director and his partner’s feedback on this first footage:

I showed my girlfriend the trailer and she said, ‘People will think that’s Cillian.' I said, ‘Don’t be silly.’ I ignored her. So I’ve eaten a bit of humble pie since.

So what can we take away from this fun flurry of fan confusion? Well, while 28 Years Later doesn’t have Cillian Murphy on deck, there’s still a chance that 2026’s 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple might. Although judging by Andrew Macdonald’s statement above, and the seemingly back-to-back nature that saw director Nia DaCosta shoot that middle entry, it could be a huge tease that’s built up for the untitled third film. Which means that my big theory on Jim’s post- 28 Days Later life is still in play.

At the moment, you can prepare yourself for what humanity will become by revisiting Danny Boyle and Alex Garland’s 2002 horror classic, as it’s now available for digital rental or purchase. Meanwhile, 28 Years Later starts off this story on June 20th, with The Bone Temple picking things up on January 16, 2026.