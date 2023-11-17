7 Reasons Why Poppy From The Trolls Movies Is An Underrated Animated Character

Over the past century or so of animation, we’ve been introduced to some truly remarkable and iconic characters that have brought joy and awe to our lives while also bringing us back to the theater time and time again for the next step in their respective journeys., Poppy from the Trolls franchise is one of those characters that doesn’t get brought up nearly enough, and could be considered one of the most underrated animated characters we’ve seen in some time.

As part of our partnership with AMC Theatres, where you can now purchase tickets for Trolls Band Together , we've decided to go back and look at several of the qualities and previous actions that highlight why Poppy is such a great, and criminally underrated character, in anticipation of the new Trolls movie coming to theaters .

First, Poppy Can Sing Like It’s Nobody’s Business

Like other animated jukebox musicals like the Sing movies, Happy Feet, and even Alvin and the Chipmunks (though that does blend CGI and live-action), the Trolls films feature some straight up bangers when it comes to the soundtrack. And who is front and center for a great number of those awesome tracks? Yep, it’s Poppy. Thanks in part to Anna Kendrick’s phenomenal vocal range, the excitable and optimistic character can sing like it’s nobody’s business on high-intensity tracks like “Move Your Feet,” slowed down classics like “The Sound of Silence,” and “September,” and that’s just some of the tunes from Trolls.

Poppy’s “Trolls Wanna Have Good Times” and “Just Sing,” from Trolls World Tour are bonafide hits as well, and all feature Poppy going all out.

There’s No Denying Poppy Can Pull Off The Impossible

Not only can Poppy sing her heart out and hit a high note like nobody’s business, the Pop Trolls Queen can also pull off the impossible. As fearless as she is fun-loving, Poppy has gone up against some formidable villains (and treacherous situations) in the franchise’s first two installments, and has overcome them.

Be it saving her village from the Bergens and their insatiable appetite for her kind in Trolls, or going on an epic journey to prevent Queen Barb (Rachel Bloom) of the Hard Rock Trolls from stealing all the strings to become the ultimate ruler in Trolls World Tour, Poppy has come through time and time again.

Her Infectiously Optimistic Outlook On Life Should Be Marveled

While characters like Branch (Justin Timberlake) are chronically pessimistic and extremely cautious in pretty much every situation, Poppy is the complete opposite. In fact, she’s infectiously optimistic, even when the odds are against her. Not only does this go-getter attitude and “always look on the bright side” approach to life make Poppy a great leader for the Pop Trolls, it also makes her an all-time great character whose optimism should be marveled.

And let’s not forget how her positive mental attitude and enthusiastic nature bring out the best in everyone, even those initially deemed an enemy.

Poppy Can, And Will, Have A Good Time With Just About Everyone

Over the course of Trolls and Trolls World Tour, Poppy has a good time with just about everyone, even if her first encounters with certain characters don’t start off on the best footing. There are the obvious characters like Branch, Biggie (James Corden), and Guy Diamond (Kunal Nayyar), but she eventually gets along with some of the more villainous trolls in the franchise, like Queen Barb in the 2020 sequel.

These two fearless leaders start out as bitter enemies with vastly different outlooks on life, but by the end of it, Poppy and Barb are singing, dancing, and having a good time as friends. Come on, Poppy’s personality and actions melted the ice-cold and studded heart of the Hard Rock Trolls leader.

Like A Good Friend Should, Poppy Doesn’t Give Up On Her Fellow Trolls

You know what else makes Poppy such a wonderful leader, friend, and character? Oh, just her inability to give up on her fellow trolls, no matter what. Not only does she risk life and limb to save characters like Branch in Trolls or all the various tribes in Trolls World Tour, she also doesn’t give up on those who have hurt her and her friends. If that doesn’t make her an inspirational character that we should be propping up more, then what will?

Though this “never say die” attitude isn’t for everyone, Poppy is still going to fight tooth and nail for those people and trolls, which is something we should all strive for in life as well as our animated heroes and heroines.

Despite Countless Dangerous Situations, She’s Brave

In the first two movies in the Trolls franchise, we’ve watched as Poppy has headed into Bergen Town to rescue her friends (all on her own initially), traveled through desolate lands to confront Queen Barb, and faced off against creatures and other villains along the way. And all of this was done without a moment’s hesitation.

Not only is Poppy optimistic, enthusiastic, and an incredible singer, she’s also brave. Like, she’s the bravest character in the franchise, and on the shortlist of most fearless characters in the history of animated movies, which is saying a lot. And as bombastic and hyperbolic as that may sound, it’s the honest truth.

Most Of All, She’s A Great Friend

And last but certainly not least, Poppy has shown time and time again that she is not only a good leader and singer, she’s also a great friend, which is something we could all see more of in life. We’re talking about a troll who does anything and everything for her friends, even those who aren’t all that close with her. It doesn’t matter how long Poppy has known them because she loves and cares for everyone, and becomes an ally in no time at all.

And like a good friend, Poppy is constantly learning more about being there for people and fixing her faults and righting her wrongs. This dynamic nature of her character is something that should be marveled, to say the least.

All in all, Poppy is an inspirational and criminally underrated animated character that honestly doesn't receive enough praise. And while we've enjoyed watching her journey so far, we just can't wait to see what the next chapter has in store for her.

