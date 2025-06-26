Netflix Has A New Animated Movie That Has 96% On Rotten Tomatoes. As Someone Who Has Already Rewatched It, I Know It Deserves It

I’ll be so real, I had no clue KPop Demon Hunters was even on Netflix’s 2025 schedule until I found out I'd be interviewing the directors. However, I wish their would have been more hype surrounding its release, because this movie, which was one of the new films on streaming last week, is sitting at 96% on Rotten Tomatoes. And I can safely say that as someone who has already rewatched it twice, it’s so deserving of that number.

For those who might not know yet, KPop Demon Hunters is exactly what the title implies. It’s a gorgeously animated action musical about a KPop girl group, Huntrix. However, they’re not just pop stars, Rumi, Mira and Zoey are also highly trained demon hunters who use their music and powers to maintain the Honmoon and protect humans. So, when the ruler of the demons, Gwi-Ma, sends a demon boy band out to defeat them, musical chaos ensues.

At the time of this writing, KPop Demon Hunters is sitting at a 96% on Rotten Tomatoes ’ Tomatometer on 23 reviews and 86% on the Popcornmeter based on over 500 ratings from viewers who streamed it with a Netflix subscription .

That puts it right in the same ballpark as Sony Animation's other big Netflix original, The Mitchells vs. the Machines, which is at a 97% on the Tomatometer and 89% on the Popcornmeter.

This project on the 2025 movie schedule also totally lives up to the precedent set by other Sony films while also creating an entirely new and gorgeous world. Now, notably, Sony is also responsible for the groundbreaking Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse , and that spurred inspiration for KPop's directors, because like this Marvel movie, they wanted to create something totally new and unique.

So, they drew from K-dramas, editorial photography, music videos and more to create their universe, and we wound up with the gorgeous, colorful, and fun world of KPop Demon Hunters.

On top of that, all the action and dance in this world is perfectly timed to the movie’s extremely catchy original KPop music , making for an incredible visual story told through songs that will be stuck in your head for days. To see what I mean, take a look at the movie’s opening track:

So, now I bet you can see why I’ve watched KPop Demon Hunters three times. It’s such a rich and vivid world to be in, and the music is infectious.

However, most importantly, it tells the story of three women who are fighting for what they know is right. Watching them do that while also learning to accept exactly who they are is a wonderful message for anyone to receive.

Therefore, overall, KPop Demon Hunters is an uplifting, wildly good time, and it’s a movie I’ll never get sick of. I want to live in this world for as long as I can, and its extremely high Rotten Tomatoes score shows that others have had a bunch of fun with it just like I did.