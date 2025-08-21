How Megan Markle's Career Has Allegedly Impacted Prince William And Prince Harry's 'Reconciliation Efforts'

Five years have passed since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepped away from life as royals in the U.K., moving to the United States for a fresh start away from the notorious British paparazzi. While the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have kept busy on the U.S. side of the pond with various projects, the rift within the royal family apparently hasn't been mended. Now, with Season 2 of Meghan Markle's Netflix series just days away from premiering on the 2025 TV schedule, reports are circulating about how her career allegedly influenced any chances of reconciliation between Prince Harry and Prince William.

The relationship between the brothers over the past five years has reportedly been so rocky that some felt that an "intervention" would be needed, and William's alleged regret about the situation was that Harry and Meghan Markle weren't cut entirely off from the royal institution (including their royal titles) when they left in 2021. More recently, royal expert Hilary Seward spoke with Fox News Digital with claims about why a reconciliation hasn't happened yet, saying:

Persistent lack of trust is the main reason why senior royals remain reluctant to engage in reconciliation efforts. Their concerns are well-founded, that any private family discussions could become public or be used for commercial projects… [Meghan]… has no sense of duty toward the British public nor the institution.

It's certainly true that alleged details about the Sussexes' lives in the U.K. and roles in the institution have spread since they relocated to the U.S., although Markle hasn't been flying solo when she's spoken about her experiences before and after marrying Harry.

The couple starred in the Harry & Meghan docuseries, which released in two parts back in 2023 for anybody with a Netflix subscription, and resulted in some big takeaways about the royal family. Plus, some of arguably the wildest allegations came from Prince Harry's memoir, called Spare as a nod to what the prince claims was a cruel childhood joke from his father, King Charles. Their bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey certainly caused a lot of buzz.

The full story may never come out, as Prince William hasn't made public claims on the record in the U.K. quite like his brother and sister-in-law have in the U.S. The Sussexes don't seem to be slowing down in their high-profile projects, however, with Prince Harry and Markle striking a new Netflix deal despite their original deal seemingly breaking down.

Markle's solo lifestyle series hasn't been without controversy, although claims about her copying Martha Stewart's pasta recipe and people thinking Gwyneth Paltrow threw shade at her are much milder controversies than the earlier years after she and Prince Harry left the royal family.

Season 2 of With Love, Meghan premieres on Tuesday, August 26 on Netflix. Viewers shouldn't go in expecting Markle to dish any details about her husband, her brother-in-law, or Prince Harry and Prince William's chances of reconciliation, but you can always check out the Harry & Meghan docuseries on the same platform if you want to see some of their candid claims about their time in the U.K. before moving to the U.S.