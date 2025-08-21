As KPop Demon Hunters Already Gets Award Season Buzz, I Just Learned What One Oscar Win Could Mean For Korean Representation

KPop Demon Hunters can’t stop, won’t stop being popular for those with a Netflix subscription considering it once again sits at No. 1 in movies two months after its initial release. As the animated flick continues to surge in its popularity, whether parents are catching on to the hype or its apt messages are sticking with us , KPop Demon Hunters is already being talked about as a contender during this year’s award season which kicks off this fall. Should the movie win, it would be a big deal for Korean representation.

KPop Demon Hunters Oscars Chances For Best Original Song Just Keep Going Up, Up, Up

With where things stand, it definitely seems like KPop Demon Hunters is in contention for two massive awards at the 2026 Oscars. It’s a current contender for Best Animated Feature and Best Original Song, with the edge going to Best Original Song because it’s been particularly celebrated for its soundtrack of very catchy and empowering ear worms that have been charting throughout the summer.

Per a report from Variety last month, Netflix is particularly set to submit “Golden” for awards consideration among its sprawling soundtrack of bangers, like “Soda Pop” and “Takedown.” The song was written by South Korean songwriter and producer Ejae, who also provided the singing voice for Rumi in the film, alongside co-writer Mark Sonnenblick. It’s certainly the centerpiece of the soundtrack, and would be such a memorable Best Original Song pick should it be nominated and even win.

What The Oscar For KPop Demon Hunters Would Mean For Korean Representation

On Tuesday evening, I attended a KPop Demon Hunters screening at Netflix in Hollywood ahead of the movie going to theaters this weekend following its record-breaking success on streaming . Ahead of singing my heart out with the crowd, they brought out Ejae to talk about the movie. There, the host pointed out that if Ejae did win an Oscar for Best Original Song, she’d be the second Korean woman to win an Oscar. In response, Ejae said this:

It's very rare to see, so I'm just really grateful to be a part of this crazy cultural phenomenon... so happy.

When I looked into it, it’s pretty wild to see that this bit of trivia is absolutely true. The only Korean woman to have won an Oscar is Youn Yuh-jung, who won Best Supporting Actress in 2020 for her role in Minari. She was the first South Korean actor to be nominated for an Academy Award. It’s not as if Korean filmmakers have not been nominated before, as Parasite won Best Picture and Best Director in 2019.

Minari didn’t win for Best Picture and three other categories recognizing Korean talent. Celine Song was also nominated for Best Original Screenplay in 2023 for Past Lives, Karen O was nominated for “The Moon Song” in Her, Su Kim’s documentary Hale County This Morning, This Evening was in the running in 2018, and two Korean directors in the animated space, Jennifer Yuh Nelson of Kung Fu Panda and Peter Sohn of Elemental, have been nominated as well.

It would be really amazing if Ejae did win for “Golden” because it would be an award recognizing the artistry and impact of K-pop music. Ejae would be the first person of Korean descent to win in the category, and she’d absolutely deserve it. I’m also vying at this point for Best Animated Feature too, which would give Maggie Kang (and Chris Appelhans) a first as well. Still, there’s something really special about this movie winning Best Original Song that would mean so much to every K-Pop and KPop Demon Hunters fan.

Of course, we have a long way to go until the Oscars, but KPop Demon Hunters is definitely a highlight among 2025 movies over halfway into the year.