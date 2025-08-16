There's A Lot To Love About KPop Demon Hunters, But There's One Critical Message That's Sticking With Me

KPop Demon Hunters is one of Netflix’s most popular and well-reviewed movies . It’s a tribute to the KPop genre and the passionate fans who support it. It’s also one of Netflix’s best animated films because of how it brings these vibrant characters and a heartfelt story to life. Plus, it's an entertaining coming-of-age movie.

As a fan of musical films, with very limited KPop knowledge, I loved KPop Demon Hunters. I also think it has a really profound overall message that connects with me, and likely will connect with many. Let’s discuss.

(Image credit: Netflix)

KPop Demon Hunters’ Message About Embracing Inner Demons Has Been Sticking With Me More Than Anything Else

Rumi’s (Arden Cho) parents are a demon hunter and a demon. This makes her half-demon, which is a secret that she kept all her life. Her guardian, Celine (Yunjin Kim), taught Rumi to hide this bit about herself because she didn’t think people could love and accept Rumi as a half-demon. However, throughout KPop Demon Hunters, she learns to embrace this part of herself.

Her self-acceptance encourages others to do so as well. The concept and idea of a Demon in the content of KPop Demon Hunters is embracing your inner flaws, imperfections, and darkness. In a world so obsessed with perfection, the film says it’s okay that you’re not an error-free human. No one is or will be.

This may seem like a rudimentary message to many, however, I think it’s something that people need to be reminded about. I know I do. I know technically that I am not perfect and cannot achieve such an impossible feat, but I will always be a little hard on myself for my flaws or mistakes. It’s so integrated into my personality.

So KPop Demon Hunters acts as a reminder to me and others that it’s okay to let your demons out sometimes, as long as you don’t let them control you. I am no longer a young adult, according to life, so I'm probably not the target audience of this film. However, I think this message could resonate with all ages, but especially young adults.

Adolescence and the 20s are vital ages for learning and development. Therefore, sometimes something as simple as a film with a good message, such as KPop Demon Hunters, can have a lot of impact. Even in a slight way, the film could help people learn to embrace their flaws.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: Netflix)

I Think It's Powerful To See The Movie Show How Finding People Who Understand Your Demons Can Be Healing

Rumi feels isolated and alone because she can’t tell her friends and Huntr/X bandmates about her big secret. This eats away at her. It also pushes her to distance herself from them.

This makes Rumi feel lonely. Then she meets Jinu (Ahn Hyo-seop). He’s a demon, so he understands the burden of living as one. He helps her accept this part of her identity that she’s ashamed of. She does the same for him because he feels a lot less lonely.

Additionally, after Rumi stops hiding herself, she’s able to fully bond with her friends and even the fans. Rumi acts as a reminder that everyone has traits, mistakes, or past deeds that they’re not proud of. However, the right people and support system won’t judge you for them. They’ll lift you up and help you accept these imperfections or issues.

That’s why strong bonds can become the key to living a life that feels fulfilled, especially when you meet people who love you, flaws and all.

(Image credit: Netflix)

The HUNTR/X’s Bond Adds Layers To Defeating Literal And Figurative Demons

The Huntr/X can only defeat Gwi-Ma (Lee Byung-hun) and the other lesser demons when they all embrace their flaws. Rumi, Mira (May Hong), and Zoey (Ji-young Yoo) all have visible and hidden insecurities. They keep them at bay, but once Gwi-Ma fully takes over, these bubbles burst and allow him to almost take their souls. It’s only when Rumi empowers them with “What It Sounds Like “that they can grow strong enough to defeat these monsters.

KPop Demon Hunters is, in many ways, a movie about female friendships and a women’s empowerment movie. The bonds of their friendship help them all eventually heal from their traumas, most of which are caused by their parental figures. The act of acceptance can heal and be transformative.

It helps them defeat their inner monsters (low self-esteem, shame, fear, insecurities, etc.) and the outward ones in the form of demons. It’s only when they let the others see these insecurities and imperfections that they can reach their true power and potential as hunters and young women.

You cannot become your most authentic and dynamic self when you don’t let your true friends and family see all the sides of you.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Rumi Using Her Shame And Fear To Defeat The Monsters Makes It Even Better For Me

Shame can protect people from doing things that can have social repercussions. It’s a necessary and protective feeling. However, it can be damaging because sometimes too much shame can lead to anxiety and depression. Fears help people survive, but they can also stop them from thriving.

KPop Demon Hunters demonstrates how one can channel their fears and shame into something powerful. It can fuel a person to overcome them and channel them into something positive, transformative, or productive. Fear can be a secret weapon if used effectively.

I am someone with a lot of anxiety. It’s something I am aware of and actively trying to combat. Much of my anxiety stems from fear or shame about something. Therefore, it’s nice when movies like KPop Demon Hunters remind me that my fears can be my strengths if I channel the parts of them that help me.

(Image credit: Netflix)

The Movie's Uplifting Anthems Drive Home The Message Of Using Weaknesses As Strengths

The music of KPop Demon Hunters is one of the film’s best assets. All the songs are catchy. They also use pop beats to deliver some important messages. Almost every song has an uplifting message. The songs by Huntr/X are mainly empowering anthems.

“Golden” is a song about loving yourself, despite your flaws, and how others may judge you. It highlights that living true to yourself can lead to success and joy. “Free” is a love song that’s also about letting down your guard and finding someone who accepts all of you. It’s a love song all about the power of two lost souls connecting.

“What It Sounds Like” sums up the movie’s message about the power of embracing your flaws and not letting them control you. The music of KPop Demon Hunters is a key factor in why it’s been such a Netflix success. They help emphasize the film’s messages while also being catchy.

Hopefully, KPop Demon Hunters has a sequel in the works, because I would love to see how the second film expands on these messages and gives us answers to some of our lingering questions.