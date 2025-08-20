Move Over, Dave Franco And Alison Brie, Another Hollywood Couple Are Starring In A Horror Movie, And It Sounds Like A Wild One

Dave Franco and Alison Brie are now among real-life couples who’ve starred in horror movies, thanks to their 2025 movie release, Together. The body horror film sees Brie and Franco play a couple on the outs, who literally come “together” due to a supernatural force. Now, it would seem that after Franco and Brie, another notable couple has lined up a scary movie. Husband-and-wife duo Justin Long and Kate Bosworth are headlining a horror movie as well, and it sounds like a wild one!

News of Kate Bosworth and Justin Long's new movie comes courtesy of THR. The scary flick is called Coyotes, and it's set to debut at Fantastic Fest on September 20th. A horror-comedy directed by Colin Minihan, the flick centers around a family targeted by coyotes in their Hollywood Hills home. If that doesn't sound like a true nightmare, then I don't know what does.

(Image credit: Saban Films)

While there have been plenty scary animal movies that involve dinosaurs, sharks, bears, and even dogs, I’ve never seen one that involves coyotes as the main threat. With one of the well-known traits of the canine breed being their distinct vocals with which they call each other, there's plenty of creepy potential for this film. Should the filmmakers achieve their goal of delivering a frightening tale, fans may hear ominous howls long after the credits roll.

“Scream King” Justin Long has actually collaborated with his wife -- to whom he's been married since 2023 and shares a child with -- in the horror genre before. They were both part of the cast of Barbarian, with Bosworth making a vocal cameo. Both also co-starred in House of Darkness (which is streamable with a Hulu subscription). The prospect of seeing the couple work together again is exciting, but I also just love their general interactions with each other.

Bosworth and Long proved they were couple goals the year they tied the knot when the Jeepers Creepers actor penned a sweet 40th birthday tribute to his then-future wife. The Blue Crush actress returned the favor with lovey-dovey photos of the couple that could make anyone believe in love. Coyotes likely won't be a mushy film, but I'm still eager to see how Long and Bosworth's natural chemistry manifests on screen.

There’s something special about real-life couples co-starring in horror flicks. What's satisfying about Together is that it contributes to the body horror wave, and, on top of that, it showcases the genuine chemistry of Dave Franco and Alison Brie. The combination of intimacy and unsettling terror is palpable and, collectively, it's enough to make audiences root for the two protagonists to beat the curse that's fusing them.

Still, Dave Franco and Alison Brie, it’s time to step aside for Kate Bosworth and Justin Long, who could prove with Coyotes that they're also a couple capable of delivering true frights by way of the silver screen. Be sure to keep an eye out for developments on Long and Bosworth's film, and be sure to check out Together in theaters now!