9 Unforgettable Mike Myers Characters In Movies And Television

You want to talk about one of the best character actors ever? To me and to many others, Mike Myers has always been among the first name that comes to mind.

From his early days on Saturday Night Live to his movie personas that have taken on a life of their own, Mike Myers has created some of the funniest characters to grace television and the cinema in the modern era. To celebrate the Canadian star's impressive career, we've put together this feature reflecting on his most unforgettable characters – starting with one that I grew up on...

Shrek (Shrek Series)

We can’t have a Mike Myers list without mentioning the green man himself, Shrek.

For four movies in the Shrek series – and a possible fifth one – Mike Myers voices the titular green ogre: a mean creature with a hidden heart that is only revealed when he meets Princess Fiona and finds the true meaning of love. It's arguably the greatest success of the actor's career.

Mike Myers’ incredible voice-acting skills take this character to a new level, and kids and adults alike find him loveable. He has continued to be a fan favorite for audiences everywhere – except for Mike Myers’ own children , but that's a small exception.

Austin Powers (Austin Powers Series)

“Oh, behave.”

When a lot of movie fans think of Mike Myers, Austin Powers from the Austin Powers series is one of the first characters they ever think of. His disgusting teeth, eccentric personality and ridiculous spy films are hard to forget – primarily because he’s just so damn funny, and Myers rocks it in this role from start to finish.

With a possible Austin Powers 4 in the works, it might not be that long before we get to see the titular character again, and his returned would be welcomed if the comedy standard can be continued. There are so many jokes from the Austin Powers franchise that have somehow stood the test of time, and I can’t wait to see how a new story may add to the legacy of the international man of mystery.

Dr. Evil (Austin Powers Series)

I mean, obviously.

From that hilarious egg-like head, to the way he positions his pinky finger when he says “one million dollars,” Dr. Evil is the perfect parody of a Bond villain in so many ways, and only Mike Myers in the Austin Powers franchise could portray him. Every moment is he is on screen is hysterical, and Myers adds a perfect flourish of sass.

The character is so popular that fans have inspired the idea of a possible Dr. Evil solo movie – but since nothing like that has been confirmed, we’re just going to have to wait and see if that ever gets made. If it does, you can bet my butt will be in the theater to see it and ready to laugh.

Linda Richman (Saturday Night Live)

This is the first of many Saturday Night Live characters on this list. Mike Myers portrayed the iconic Linda Richman on the sketch show – a Barbara Streisand superfan that has plenty of brilliant moments in her special segment, “Coffee Talk.” There is nothing quite like seeing Richman speak to guests like Bill Murray, Madonna, and more with her big New York personality, Yiddish phrases and tendency to become emotionally overwhelmed (or as she puts it, "I'm a little verklempt.")

With many appearances during Mike Myers’ run on Saturday Night Live, Linda Richman was a staple character for him – and a personal one as well, as he has said that Linda Richman was based on his former mother-in-law (according to People ).

Pat Arnold (Saturday Night Live)

As a sports fan myself, I love Mike Myers as Pat Arnold on Saturday Night Live – a character that was part of a recurring sketch series called “Bill Swerski’s Superfans” parodying the sports culture of Chicago during the 80s and 90s and the fandom that surrounded it.

Paired with Joe Mantegna, Chris Farley, and Robert Smigel, he brilliantly pulls off the midwestern accent and portrays a perfect caricature of a sports fan from the region at the time, letting you smell the beer and sweat as they root for "Da Bears."

Wayne Campbell (Wayne’s World)

Mike Myers’ Wayne Campbell first appeared on Saturday Night Live in the recurring sketch Wayne’s World, and his popularity only grew over the years, culminating not only with Wayne’s World movie, but also a sequel co-starring Dana Carvey as Garth Algar. And you really can’t get much better than Wayne Campbell.

He’s a rock and roll lovin’, good-time character that you just can’t help but love, and Mike Myers performs the attitude to perfection. His chemistry with Dana Carvey in particular is a huge reason he inspires so much love. Wayne and Garth have a friendship like no other, and it was brilliant to seem them reunited years later to do a Super Bowl ad together – my childhood, fulfilled.

Dieter (Saturday Night Live)

Dieter was one of those characters that confused me as a kid just because of the strange stuff he would say. But honestly, as I've gotten older, I wouldn’t want it any other way, as Mike Myers is terrific as this Saturday Night Live character.

Dieter, who was the host of a German variety show called Sprockets, is a great character that interviewed supposed art-world celebrities (played by other SNL cast members) to try and get their hot takes on the culture surrounding them, and it is hysterical. Watching his old sketches will make you as “happy as a little girl.”

Simon (Saturday Night Live)

Okay, look: Simon is a little creepy. I don’t think I need to see a grown man in a bathtub... but it’s works because it's Mike Myers. Simon, a boy who does “drawerings” and creates stories that feel a little too adult for him to fully get is a perpetually hilarious sketch, and often features other celebrities join in on his bath-time shenanigans (my personal favorite being Danny DeVito’s time in the tub ).

In my eyes, I look at Simon and almost think of him as a precursor to Austin Powers, because if Austin was a kid, him and Simon would get along very well. Their personality is so similar it’s astounding. Perhaps that's something that Austin Powers 4 can make canon somehow.

Stuart MacKenzie (So I Married An Axe Murderer)

Last but not least, we have to take a look at Stuart MacKenzie, from So I Married An Axe Murderer. Mike Myers also plays protagonist Charlie MacKenzie in the film, but there’s just something about Stewart, Charlie’s father, that I love even more.

Stuart MacKenzie has an unyielding passion for his homeland of Scotland, evidenced by a literal wall of fame of famous Scottish figures in his home, and Mike Myers is laugh-out-loud funny flinging around ridiculous conspiracy theories. He's a character that you want to sit down with and have a drink – a nice scotch, naturally.

Mike Myers has some truly beloved characters, and these are just some of my favorites from his decade-long career. I’m sure that over time, we’ll only get to see more of his creations become famous. Now, if more news about Austin Powers 4 could come out, that would be great.

His most recent series, The Pentaverate, is now streaming on Netflix.