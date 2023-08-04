I don't think you understand how much I needed to see a movie like Talk to Me.

The movie industry has had its ups and downs over the last few years, from the rise and fall of certain superhero properties and franchise fatigue to so much more. The only films that truly capture the attention of audiences these days lead to big cultural moments, and movies that you need to see in theaters for the experience, like the family-friendly Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse , or the viral Barbenheimer experience.

However, smaller films are gaining traction again, due to their unique nature and exciting stories, and one of those that I have to talk about is Talk to Me. The latest A24 horror movie is now in theaters, and I got to watch it.

I think Talk to Me might be the scariest horror movie in years. There, I said it – and I have to talk about it.

It Jumps Right Into The Scares

Something I've noticed with horror films I enjoy is that they don't wait long to begin scaring you. I'm not talking about starting with a jump scare – like that terrifying Insidious title screen – but rather beginning the film with suspense, leading to a shock that sets the tone for the movie going forward. Midsommar did that amazingly well in its opening scene.

Talk to Me establishes that, too. Through a long, one-take shot, we see what we are getting into when, not even two minutes into the film, someone gets seriously hurt, and there is already some freaky paranormal activity. And that tone holds for the rest of the movie.

Granted, the scariness doesn't go wild until the middle of the film, but these little moments start to infiltrate your mind, make you look at things in the corner, and wait for the significant death or big issue to drop. The scares are subtle but effective, something that many horror movies today can't pull off as well.

And The Movie Kicks It Into High Gear In The Second Act

The second act of this movie was something I was not expecting whatsoever. I don't want to reveal much, so I don't spoil it, but it kicks into high gear.

Here's the thing, though. It's not necessarily a violent movie. It's not like the Saw franchise or revisiting X's goriest moments . The film doesn't spill buckets of blood as Evil Dead Rise does .

Talk to Me does the second act in a way that's so minimal, but powerful at the same time. The moments that do have blood and gore set themselves apart as some of the scariest sequences of the film because there are enormous bursts of violence before the more quiet, eerie paranormal activity begins.

It follows this trend consistently, keeping the audience on their toes – and possibly looking away in horror when something terrible happens on screen.

The Concept Itself Is Honestly Not That Unrealistic

I could totally see the plot happening in real life. It's all about teenagers looking for a quick thrill, and they discover that, through an embalmed hand , spirits can possess them for a minute and a half before letting go of the connection. But, one person holds on too long, and all hell breaks loose.

I believe in demons and ghosts and all that stuff. I always have, so movies like Talk to Me freak me out. It's the idea that teenagers might succeed in doing this kind of stuff, while searching for easy ways to feel ecstasy for a few moments, but sometimes, it can be as stupid and dangerous as trying to summon a whole ghost.

There are so many horror movies where the plot feels so unrealistic in many ways, but this one stuck with me. It'll stick with me for some time to come.

Sophie Wilde Gives A Chilling, Incredible Performance

The Talk to Me cast is filled with young Australian talent, but I must point out Sophia Wilde. As the main character, she made sure your eyes were on her the whole time -- and she acted amazingly.

She legitimately gave me chills during her possession scene, because everyone gets possessed at least once during the movie. I couldn't look away, but I was also terrified at the same time. She effortlessly scared the living bejeezus out of me.

The cast is exceptionally skilled, and I can't wait to see where their careers go after this film, which did surprisingly well at the box office against juggernauts like Barbie and Oppenheimer. But Sophia Wilde? I need to see her in more horror films – and just movies in general. She has a long career ahead of her.

It Builds Suspense Without It Being Campy Or Cliché

Something else I dislike about many modern-day horror films is when the suspense doesn't feel realistic. It's instead campy or cliché, just shoehorned into the movie for a quick scare. Sometimes, that's what the film wants you to think when watching a horror comedy or parody. If it's in a film that's been marketed as a horror movie, though? The suspense should be good.

Thankfully, Talk to Me achieves this and more. From long camera shots to sudden jump scares that fit the timing to the use of practical effects and music, the suspense in the A24 horror movie made me squirm in my seat and smile simultaneously.

The Music Is Expertly Done And Terrifying

This is another quick little thing I wanted to point out, as the music in this film is so good. Ridiculously good.

Is the score mesmerizing, like Hans Zimmer's best pieces ? No, it doesn't feel grand or epic or anything that many people would associate with beautiful movie scores. I wouldn't call Talk to Me's score beautiful – but it's creepy, sinister, ghostly, and only used when absolutely necessary.

No overdone theme is draped over every dramatic scene – only the ones that matter, and it creates a scenario where we understand that this is a massive moment in the film. It's haunting in the best ways – and something I hope more horror movies take notes on in the future.

It Gave Me Nightmares For The First Time In Years

Overall, Talk to Me was the first horror movie to give me nightmares in years. The last one that succeeded in doing so was Hereditary by Ari Aster – I didn't even feel that bad after Midsommar, as much as I love that movie.

I'm so desensitized to many horror movies now after watching them for God knows how many years. I'm a huge zombie fan and have seen every season of The Walking Dead . I play intense horror games. The Exorcist is one of my favorite movies (and yes, I can't wait for the sequel ).

But man, something about this film infected and festered in my brain and made me experience nightmares for the first time in years. Maybe it was because I went home to an empty apartment after viewing it in the theaters, but I hadn't felt that kind of fear waking up in a while – before I realized where I was.

That hand haunted my dreams . That's the sign of a good horror film.

This is one of those horror movies I'm sure will end up flying under the awards radar when Oscar season rolls around, as most outstanding horror movies do. They rarely get the love they deserve, whereas only a few have won in the ninety-five years the Academy Awards have occurred.