Ali Larter Got Sentimental About Wrapping Landman Season 2 With A Sweet Message And Gorgeous Sunset Pics

We are one massive step closer to watching Landman Season 2 with a Paramount+ subscription , because production has officially wrapped. So, Ali Larter is celebrating. The actress, who plays Angela Norris on the series, shared her celebration during sunset with us all, too.

Ali Larter has always been very loud and proud about her love for Landman. Her Instagram is full of BTS and still images from the series, and her latest post might be my favorite so far. Uploading two images seemingly taken at sunset, the actress wrote about her gratitude for this Taylor Sheridan series and how proud she is of this upcoming season. Take a look:

Alright, let’s break this down. First of all, I adore how she used her caption to praise the cast and crew. As she stated, their “time, effort, love, laughter and dedication” is what makes Landman “so special.”

Next, let’s take a moment to appreciate these images. Landman is filmed in Texas, which can be tough in the summer with the heat, but it is also gorgeous. Larter’s photos proved that. The first image, with the blazing orange sun, is absolutely stunning, and I adore her cute outfit that includes jeans and a simple white tank. Meanwhile, the second photo shows presumably her and maybe Billy Bob Thornton, who plays her on-screen husband Tommy Norris, standing together with the sun behind them.

They’re gorgeous images, and they feel like such a great companion to the sentimental caption the Final Destination actress wrote.

Fans were thrilled about this post, too, as they took to the comments to post messages like:

The common reaction in the comments was about how fans can’t wait for Season 2, and I’m right there with them.

For starters, Sam Elliott is joining the series, marking another very famous actor to star in a Taylor Sheridan show . Not only that, but it will mark his second series with the mega producer, as he led the Yellowstone prequel 1883, in which Billy Bob Thornton also had a cameo in. So, his involvement in the oil drama is very, very exciting.

Also, in the Season 1 finale of Landman , Andy Garcia’s cartel leader, Gallino, finally made his appearance, and we’ve been hoping that he’ll play a much bigger role in Season 2. I’m hopeful that Demi Moore’s Cami will play a bigger part in the new episodes, too, after playing a shockingly small role in Season 1.

I'm looking forward to seeing how Tommy and Angela’s ever-dramatic relationship evolves as well, while their kids figure out their place in the family and the family business.

So, all around this post from Larter is getting me hyped for what’s to come, and hopefully, we get to watch it on the 2025 TV schedule too. However, a release date is not confirmed, but I would guess it could come out at the end of this year or early 2026, considering that’s when Season 1 was released.

All that is to say, I’m thrilled about what’s to come, and Larter’s post about wrapping up filming upped the excitement tenfold. So, let’s get ready to return to Texas.