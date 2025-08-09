Halloween Horror Nights Will Feature A Major Wyatt Sicks Integration, And I'm Fired Up About The Specifics

There are plenty of great WWE events left on the 2025 TV schedule, but only one is happening in a theme park. Universal's Halloween Horror Nights is bringing the Wyatt Sicks into its acclaimed annual event, and yes, Bray Wyatt will be honored. Universal has some big plans and, as a wrestling fan, I'm thrilled by the details that have been shared thus far.

Universal's assistant director of creative development for HHN, Lora Sauls, spoke to SFX Magazine's Darren Scott for its latest issue. In it, she spilled the beans on what to expect from The Horror of the Wyatt Sicks portion of the event. Apparently, it kicks off with a scene wrestling fans might've peeped if they were tuned into Monday Night Raw for the Wyatts' premiere as a faction:

And so what we're doing for the haunted house is we're recreating the actual scene that Uncle Howdy presented the Wyatt Sicks on Monday Night Raw. So we're creating that moment when the Wyatt Sicks was introduced to the world in WWE and then you go into, on that night when you went through to the gorilla position of like the back of the gorilla position, when that position was shown that night on the Monday Night Raw, when the Wyatt Sicks was introduced, they had massacred everyone in there. So you're going into that night in the gorilla position where they've massacred everyone.

My head is spinning over the idea of a fictionalized recreation of a actual fictionalized event that was, of course, not real. Be that as it may, the wrestling fan in me who enjoyed WWE: Unreal loves the thought of being a part of this scene and pretending I'm a part of it all. Sometimes it's fun to get lost in the immersion of it all!

That point above is especially true with the next portion, which leans heavily into the ideas first thought up by the late Bray Wyatt. Those who miss all the kookiness and utter insanity of the Firefly Funhouse will get to experience all of that madness firsthand:

Then we thrust you into the derelict Firefly Funhouse. Then you're going through a tunnel of TVs that we highlight over 10 different WWE superstars with 27 TVs, and Uncle Howdy is infiltrating those TVs in the TV tunnel, and then we're thrust into the worlds of each of the Wyatt Sicks. So you're going to see the Rambling Rabbit in the Upside Down Tea Room, Mercy the Buzzard is pecking the flesh off people. Huskus the Pig, you're going into his derelict pigpen, where he's eating other wrestlers. You go into Abby the Witch's witch hut, with all of these kinds of supernatural witch things.

It sounds like fans are going to get the more supernatural versions of the Firefly Funhouse crew. However, I wouldn't expect to see "The Boss," which was a puppet likened to resemble former CEO Vince McMahon with devil horns. Not that it's needed, as seeing the rest of the Wyatt bunch could be a big treat to anyone who loved that era of Bray's career.

Of course, it wouldn't feel complete without The Fiend, which has been absent in the WWE since Wyatt's death, despite there being some ideas his brother Bo Dallas has slowly implemented. Rejoice, wrestling fans, because The Fiend will return in Halloween Horror Nights, and there will be other tributes to Bray's past eras as well:

Then we go, and this is where we pay tribute to Bray and the Fiend. All the while you're hearing the Fiend, but then we go into Bray Wyatt's cabin, where we have the Fiend featured, and Bray Wyatt's lantern featured. Then you will be thrust into the cabin, where all of the Wyatt Sicks is coming at you, including the Fiend.

As someone who was a huge fan of Bray Wyatt and was absolutely crushed when he passed, this is exactly the type of tribute I hoped for. I can't think of a better way to honor the bizarre world he played a heavy hand in creating for his character. This ultimately serves as a bittersweet, if not unconventional, memorial for one of the scariest wrestlers of the modern era. To me, this is better than when The Undertaker passed the torch to Wyatt, and I hope this theme park attraction is just as amazing as it sounds.

Universal's Halloween Horror Nights kicks off on August 29th and will go all the way through November 2nd. It seems like you're really going to want to get in on this year's festivities.