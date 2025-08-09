The Pitt’s Noah Wyle Weighed In On His ER Co-Stars And Other Major Celebs Appearing On The Show, And I Think He Made A Great Point

After The Pitt dazzled amid the 2025 TV schedule, the Emmy-nominated drama was greenlit for a second season that's that's currently in production. The new episodes will arrive 2026 and will be available for HBO Max subscription holders. Few plot details are known about Season 2, though it's been revealed that it takes place during the Fourth of July weekend. There's also been no word on guest stars, but Noah Wyle is now weighing in on his ER co-stars and other major celebrities possibly appearing. With that, he also made a solid point.

It's not uncommon for medical dramas to welcome guest stars in a variety of roles. When it specifically comes to The Pitt, it's hard not to wonder about potential ER alums showing up. That's not only because of Wyle's involvement but also because the HBO Max series is produced by R. Scott Gemmill and John Wells, who served in those capacities on ER. Wyle spoke to Variety about the possibility of his former co-stars dropping into his new show, saying "never say never." Yet he also brought up one concern about bringing on A-listers:

The success of this show has brought to our awareness that there’s some really high-profile actors that would love to come on our show, and it’s super tempting to want to go after them, but you run the risk of it being a little distracting.

That makes sense. The Pitt has been praised for its accurate portrayal of the healthcare system, even from Noah Wyle’s own mother, who was a nurse. Having someone like George Clooney, for instance, guest star on the show, even for a brief cameo, could definitely distract people from the actual story and portrayal of the healthcare system. While that’s not to say that it won’t ever happen, Wyle went on to explain the approach the crew has to casting talent for the show:

One of the great things about Cathy Sandrich, our casting director, is she brings in these people that you may know that work, but you don’t necessarily bring their intended baggage to the role that they’re playing for us; you’re able to believe them totally in the situation that we’re presenting. I feel like that’s a model that’s worth playing out as long as we can.

Even without the major star power, The Pitt has been doing very well, I'd say. It quickly became a hit with viewers, and I'm now eager to see if any of the show's 2025 Emmy Award nominations will translate into wins. Of course, it would be fun to see Noah Wyle reunite with some of his former co-stars, regardless of who they play. I'd like to think that fans would be hyped over appearances from Anthony Edwards or Eriq La Salle.

Nevertheless, I still admire the creative team for sticking to their commitment to maintain realism on the show, even if that means not adding many high-profile guest stars. Plus, The Pitt’s cast is already filled with talented veteran actors and fresh talent like Bryan Cranston's daughter, Taylor Dearden, who plays Mel. So, even without guest stars, viewers aren't really left wanting.

I'm eager to learn more details about the second season of The Pitt. Right now, it's hard to say what lies ahead but, if this Fourth of July weekend storyline is as intense as the first season's storytelling, then fans are in for a compelling and stressful ride.