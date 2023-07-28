12 Actors Who Have Appeared In The Most Christopher Nolan Movies

Like the great directors who came before and several of his contemporaries, Christopher Nolan is a filmmaker who likes to reuse certain creative elements in each of his movies. From messing with time to structuring nonlinear narratives to focusing on paradoxes (all three are present in his latest box office success , Oppenheimer), he seems to have some favorite techniques and he knows when to use them. At the same time, Nolan also appears to like to work with the same actors time and time again.

Similar to what we did with Wes Anderson’s go-to stars following the release of Asteroid City, today we’re going to break down 12 actors who show up in the most Christopher Nolan movies. With easy guesses and surprises alike, there’s a lot to go over, so let’s break down the director’s most prolific on-screen collaborators.

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

Michael Caine - 8 Movies

Though Michael Caine does not appear in Oppenheimer, Christopher Nolan told CinemaBlend’s ReelBlend podcast that he was with the production in spirit before saying he and the two-time Academy Award winner have “ had the most wonderful collaboration ” over the years.

Together, Nolan and Caine have collaborated eight times over the course of the past 18 years. This started with the actor’s iconic portrayal of Alfred Pennyworth in Batman Begins (he would return for The Dark Knight and The Dark Knight Rises), continued with The Prestige, Inception, Interstellar, Dunkirk, and Tenet.

(Image credit: Universal Pictures)

Cillian Murphy - 6 Movies

Having first entered each other’s orbits when Cillian Murphy auditioned for Bruce Wayne in Christopher Nolan’s Batman Begins, the actor-director duo have worked together a staggering six times, putting the versatile actor just two movies behind the legendary Michael Caine.

Prior to landing the lead role in Oppenheimer , some of Murphy’s best performances have been in Nolan’s movies like the Dark Knight trilogy, Inception, and Dunkirk, his take on a shell-shocked WWII soldier in the 2017 all-time great military drama being one of the most harrowing of his career.

(Image credit: Newmarket Films)

Russ Fega - 5 Movies

The first pair of names on this list are two of the most well-known actors in Hollywood. Though Russ Fega might not be as recognizable as Caine or Murphy, the Hollywood location manager and occasional actor has more appearances in Christopher Nolan movies than just about anyone else.

Starting with his appearance in the Memento cast , Fega has popped up in five of Nolan’s movies, including The Prestige, Inception, The Dark Knight Rises, and Interstellar.

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

Christian Bale - 4 Movies

Christian Bale, who has worked with Christopher Nolan since first falling for the director’s vision for Batman Begins , has appeared in a total of four Christopher Nolan movies throughout his career.

After appearing in the 2005 superhero origin story, Bale gave an incredible performance in The Prestige, which he followed up with The Dark Knight and The Dark Knight Rises. Interestingly enough, Bale hasn’t appeared in a Nolan movie in more than a decade, but hopefully that changes whenever the auteur starts planning out his next film.

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

John Nolan - 4 Movies

John Nolan, not to be confused with Christopher Nolan’s brother and collaborator Jonathan, has appeared in just as many of his nephew’s movies as actors like Christian Bale and Gary Oldman (more on him next).

After landing a small role as a police officer in Christopher Nolan’s directorial debut, Following, in 1998, John Nolan would go on to land the role of Wayne Enterprises board member Douglas Fredericks in Batman Begins (he would reprise the role in The Dark Knight Rises) and then later on as a blind man in Dunkirk.

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

Gary Oldman - 4 Movies

One of the dozens of Hollywood stars in the Oppenheimer cast , Gary Oldman, who plays U.S. President Harry S. Truman in a heated scene with Cillian Murphy’s titular character, has worked with Christopher Nolan a total of four times over the course of his career.

Prior to landing the brief yet impactful role in the 2023 book-to-screen adaptation , Oldman famously played Jim Gordon as “a man doing something as simple and reassuring as putting a coat around a young boy’s shoulders to let him know that the world hadn’t ended” in Batman Begins, the Gotham PD commissioner in The Dark Knight Rises, and a guilt-stricken cop in The Dark Knight Rises.

(Image credit: Universal)

Kenneth Branagh - 3 Movies

Academy Award-winning filmmaker Kenneth Branagh is another actor that Christopher Nolan has brought in for his movies more than once, as the Belfast writer and director has appeared in all three of Nolan’s most recent films in varying capacities.

From his stoic portrayal of Commander Bolton in Dunkirk, to his time-jumping villain Andrei Sator in Tenet to physicist Niels Bohr in Oppenheimer, Branagh has become one of Nolan’s go-to actors, and hopefully that trend continues.

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

Morgan Freeman - 3 Movies

Morgan Freeman is another actor who’s appeared in three Christopher Nolan movies, and unlike the rest of the list, all three are in the same franchise.

From 2005 to 2012, Freeman portrayed Wayne Enterprises Executive Vice President Lucius Fox, a.k.a., one of Bruce Wayne’s closest confidants in Batman Begins, The Dark Knight, and The Dark Knight Rises.

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

Tom Hardy - 3 Movies

If you were to look at the list of Tom Hardy’s must-watch movies , some of the titles near the top would all be collaborations with Christopher Nolan. In fact, one of the roles that started Hardy’s ascent was that of Eames in Inception.

Since then, he’s portrayed Bane in The Dark Knight Rises and Farrier in Dunkirk, bringing his total to three movies, even if his face was largely obscured throughout the latter two roles.

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

Larry Holden - 3 Movies

Larry Holden was a prominent player in some of Christopher Nolan’s earlier work and appeared in three movies in a row for the director in the early 2000s. From his portrayal of the drug dealer Jimmy in Memento to a cop named Farrell in Insomnia to Gotham City District Attorney Carl Finch in Batman Begins, he was one of Nolan’s go-to guys.

Sadly, Holden passed away at the age of 49 in 2011 after a battle with cancer, according to his obituary .

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

Josh Stewart - 3 Movies

Josh Stewart has been a part of three Christopher Nolan movies throughout his career, but only physically appeared in one of those. You will probably recognize him from his portrayal of Bane’s right-hand man, Barsad, in The Dark Knight Rises, the first of three collaborations with the filmmaker.

Stewart provided the voice of CASE, one of the four robots that assisted Cooper (Matthew McConaughey) and his team in Interstellar, which he followed up with another vocal role in Tenet.

(Image credit: Momentum Pictures)

Jeremy Theobald - 3 Movies

And then there is Jeremy Theobald, whose work with Christopher Nolan goes back to the director’s earliest productions. This includes the lead role in the director’s film debut, Following, a small part as a Gotham City worker in Batman Begins, and a brief appearance in Tenet.

It should also be noted that Theobald also appeared in Nolan’s first two short films – 1996’s Larceny and Doodlebug – prior to working with him on feature films.