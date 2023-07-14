Christopher Nolan Interview | Retirement, 'Oppenheimer,' Ridley Scott Stories & More

Powered by RedCircle

Filmmaker Christopher Nolan joins ReelBlend for an interview featuring behind-the-scenes stories from the making of Oppenheimer (starring Cillian Murphy, Emily Blunt, Robert Downey Jr.), how his journey with IMAX has grown since The Dark Knight, idolizing Sir Ridley Scott, whether or not he plans to retire early and more.

Our review of the film will be held until its theatrical release next week. That episode will also feature our interview with Barbie's director Greta Gerwig, so stay tuned to our feed for more.

This week, we feature our review of Tom Cruise's Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part 1. Does the film continue the franchise's staggering streak of great action flicks or does it fall short?

00:00:00 - Intro

00:05:26 - Christopher Nolan Interview

00:30:44 - Behind The Interview - Christopher Nolan

00:49:44 - Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part 1 Review (Spoiler-Free)

00:56:53 - Spoilers!

01:15:19 - Outro

