After Months Of No News About Pirates Of The Caribbean 6, Jerry Bruckheimer Offers An Update

The winds have not been kind for fans hoping that Disney has made much movement on Pirates of the Caribbean 6. Months have passed with no news on the upcoming movie , or its progress, and some may feel that the once blockbuster series will never leave the development doldrums. There’s now reason to start getting back into a positive mindset about the sequel though, as producer Jerry Bruckheimer offered a promising update.

Not everyone forgot about Pirates of the Caribbean 6, as Bruckheimer told ComicBook.com that the sails are still open and catching a very specific wind. Here’s where Jerry Bruckheimer currently places the development of Pirates 6:

I'm very excited, it's going to be terrific. We're just working on the screenplay. One of the original writers, Ted Elliot, is helping write it. He has a great command of the characters.

Keeping one of the two credited writers that helped make Pirates of the Caribbean a cinematic blockbuster is an obviously smooth move when trying to recapture the magic. Absent from only the series’ most recent outing, 2017’s Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales, Ted Elliot was a vital component in weaving the foundation that saw Johnny Depp’s Captain Jack Sparrow become a household name. While Elliot was previously announced as being on board for Pirates 6 , hearing he’s still on the team feels like a good sign.

Obviously, things are going to be a bit different with the next Pirates movie, as Depp and his character are not expected to be returning. Despite fan petitions racking up signatures , the actor and his reps have denied that Captain Jack Sparrow will be returning for a Pirates of the Caribbean sequel. It makes Ted Elliot’s presence all the more interesting, especially after Jerry Bruckheimer praised his “command of the characters.”

This could be a tease as to how exactly Pirates of the Caribbean 6 might be planning to continue this almost 20 year legacy. While competing reboots with Karen Gillan and Margot Robbie have been whispered about in the past, there’s a chance that one of those characters is going to be slotted in to take over as the functional lead in the already ongoing story.

Should that be true, audiences might see a brand new pirate helping close off that rather unfairly unfulfilled sequel tease from the end of Dead Men Tell No Tales. Concluding the story that’s been hanging in the air for roughly five years now would be a great way to close off the threads still open, while pushing the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise forward in a new direction.