I Watched The First Two Episodes Of The Twisted Tale Of Amanda Knox, And I Need To Talk About The Scene That Made Me Legitimately Panic

Spoilers for the first two episodes of The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox are ahead! To catch up, you can stream it with a Hulu subscription .

When I watch any great true crime series , it stresses me out. Knowing that these terrible tales actually happened scares me, and a show successfully capturing the horror of these real stories always impresses me. The latest project to make me feel this way was Hulu’s Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox. However, it did more than just make me uneasy; one scene legitimately made me panic.

I’m sure you’re familiar with the story, but for context, The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox, which Amanda Knox was involved in making , follows her as she’s wrongfully convicted of a murder in Italy. The first two episodes that have aired on the 2025 TV schedule specifically show what happens right after the murder, the beginnings of the investigation, and the interrogation that leads to Knox’s arrest.

The scene in this new streaming series that made me panic was the interrogation.

This sequence begins about 36 minutes into the episode, and for the next ten minutes, we’re with Grace Van Patten's Amanda as she is relentlessly questioned by Italian investigators who seemingly are not operating under an “innocent until proven guilty” mentality.

However, before we get to the real-time questioning, Amanda is seen not moving from the desk she’s being questioned at while other workers go in and out of the frame in a time-lapse. That clearly illustrates just how long she’s been there, and it made me feel exhausted for her.

Then, her alibi is picked apart by the authorities, and as they communicate in Italian (a language Amanda does not speak well), she gets so overwhelmed. And we see that going on for ten minutes.

Multiple investigators yell at her, the language barrier causes major miscommunication and misunderstanding, and it just keeps going on and on. Amanda starts to shut down as the situation comes crashing down on her, and I couldn’t help but feel that way too. Every time they didn’t listen to her, and every time she said she wasn’t lying, it chipped away at me.

Then, as this deeply intense sequence continued, the world around her blurred as she tried to focus and remember. Eventually, she tells them what they want to hear, that it was Patrick, and the interrogation ends. A scene later, she tries to “set the story straight,” and in voice-over, she says:

I needed to set the story straight. The story I supposedly told couldn’t have been my story, because I didn’t really tell it. They told it to themselves, then fed it to me, and, starved for sanity, I took it as my own. As I retracted my statements, finally putting my name on something resembling the truth, the police proclaimed victory based on a fiction.

The episode ended with Patrick, Amanda and a student named Raffaele being arrested after a deeply chaotic investigation. The feeling of panic and distress was palpable to the point that I was forcing myself to take deep breaths. While it wasn’t an enjoyable experience, it showed me that this show could be one of Hulu’s greats .

It was a remarkable sequence that truly captured the stress and pressure Amanda was under, and it showed us the chaotic and unfair investigation that led to her arrest.

Now, to see how the story unfolds after this horribly traumatic but masterfully captured moment, you can stream new episodes of The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox on Hulu every Wednesday.