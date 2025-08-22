Critics Have Seen Honey Don’t!, And They Have Mixed Feelings About Ethan Coen’s ‘Gory, Unapologetically Sexual’ Neo-Noir Comedy
Margaret Qualley stars as P.I. Honey O'Donahue.
Ethan Coen is well-known for the work he’s done with his brother Joel, including The Big Lebowski and No Country for Old Men, but last year he set out on his own to direct Drive-Away Dolls. Ethan is now back with a follow-up, which hit the 2025 movie calendar on August 22. Margaret Qualley also returns, starring in the dark comedy Honey Don’t! — the second of a lesbian B-movie trilogy from Coen. Critics screened the film ahead of its release, and they seem a bit conflicted on Ethan’s solo work.
Alongside Margaret Qualley in this second (but unrelated) movie from Ethan Coen and his wife Tricia Cooke are Aubrey Plaza and Chris Evans, who play a police officer and cult leader, respectively. David Fear of Rolling Stone says Qualley’s performance as private investigator Honey O’Donahue was worthy of that Cannes standing ovation, as she is easily the best part, writing:
Jesse Hassenger of Paste rates the movie a 7.0 out of 10, saying that while Honey Don’t! doesn’t quite come together as a mystery, it feels very much like a page out of the Coen Brothers’ playbook. Margaret Qualley’s confidence as Honey makes this a viable option for a fun theater experience. The critic continues:
Fred Topel of UPI agrees audiences are in for some “light, sexy fun,” though he says some aspects feel like a retread, and nothing about it surpasses anything Ethan Coen’s done with his brother. Topel says:
Lindsey Bahr of the AP gives Honey Don’t! 3 out of 4 stars and says that while it’s ultimately (and probably intentionally) insignificant, it’s still “fun and immensely watchable.” That’s thanks to Margaret Qualley, Bahr writes, as the actress meshes Philip Marlowe with Veronica Mars, adding red lipstick, high heels and silks. More from the critic:
Todd Gilchrist of ScreenRant has a similar middling opinion to many critics, rating the film 6 out of 10, as he acknowledges Ethan Coen going solo to blaze his own trail. However, he says the body count and an overbaked plot ultimately weigh down what should be a fizzy mystery. Gilchrist continues:
Critics seem to appreciate what Margaret Qualley brings to the role of the P.I., but many critics are struggling to see Ethan Coen’s unique vision as a director. Overall, the movie has accumulated 49% on the Tomatometer, but if you’re looking for some dark Coen fun, Honey Don’t! is in theaters now.
