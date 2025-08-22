See Margot Robbie (And Colin Farrell) React After Her Baby Interrupts A Big Bold Beautiful Journey Interview

Margot Robbie welcomed her first baby last October, and it seems like he’s getting to tag along with mom now as she promotes her upcoming 2025 movie, A Big Bold Beautiful Journey. The actress recently hit the red carpet in a little black dress, and she’s been doing interviews ahead of the romantic fantasy’s September release. One of those interviews provided us with a delightful moment that showed her and co-star Colin Farrell reacting to her baby’s adorable interruption.

Kogonada’s A Big Bold Beautiful Journey stars Margot Robbie and Colin Farrell as strangers who take a magical journey through doors from their pasts. However, the actors had a bit of trouble focusing on that during a recent interview, thanks to the nearby infant, and I just love this moment between them and the Access Hollywood journalist when Robbie’s son makes an unexpected (vocal) cameo:

The Barbie star first apologizes for the distraction, and Colin Farrell laughs as he hilariously comments:

It’s a great soundtrack, isn’t it? A great soundtrack.

That could be taken as sarcasm, but I actually think all three involved were genuinely charmed by the outcries of the baby, whom Margot Robbie shares with her husband, Tom Ackerley. The reporter even appears to acknowledge how proud the mom is, asking, “Isn’t there a part of you that just wants to go, ‘Yes! That’s my baby right there!’” Robbie laughed and agreed:

Like literally every time I want to go, ‘That’s my baby.’

I guess everyone’s mileage differs, but for me, is there a sound more pure than a baby babbling? I think it’s great that Margot Robbie is able to keep her son with her while she works, and to be shown such joy and grace by those around her is wonderful.

This is Margot Robbie’s first acting gig since Barbie, and after taking a few years for herself, fans are happy that she’s not stepping away from acting. Her latest project seems to be one that spoke to her, and she described the set as “comfortable” and explained that A Big Bold Beautiful Journey was “truly one of the most magical experiences of my life.”

It’s lovely that she’s getting to share a piece of that with her baby — undoubtedly another of her most magical experiences — and that we also got to listen in on what is possibly his very first interview.

Margot Robbie made another rare comment about motherhood in a recent interview with ET, telling the reporter (who was also a new mom):

If you try to explain it to someone who has kids, you don't need to, because they get it. And if they don't, it's probably just really boring to hear, so you're just kind of like 'It's the best.'

Clearly, she's loving motherhood, and we're loving these rare peeks into her life as a new mom.

You can see Colin Farrell and Margot Robbie (but unfortunately no baby) in A Big Bold Beautiful Journey when it hits theaters on Friday, September 19.