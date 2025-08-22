See Tom Hiddleston React When It Seems Like He’s Gonna Be Asked About Ex Taylor Swift (It’s Really All About The Super Bowl)

Considering Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have been together for nearly two years, and Tom Hiddleston is engaged to and shares a child with Zawe Ashton, I often forget that the pop star and Loki actor dated. However, all of us – including The Life of Chuck actor – were just reminded of that fact when his ex and those theories about the Super Bowl were brought up during an interview.

At the moment, Hiddleston and Karen Gillan are in the UK promoting their project on the 2025 movie schedule . However, instead of talking fully about the tearjerking Life of Chuck , This Is Heart brought up its star’s ex, Taylor Swift, take a look:

As the caption noted, “man didn’t flinch” when his ex was brought up, and he handled this potentially awkward situation very, very well. It was also noted that the Taylor Swift name drop was accidental, and it’s unclear if the host remembered Hiddleston’s past with her.

Whether the host thought about the Thor actor's connection to Swift or not, she’s such a big point of conversation right now that it’s not shocking she was brought up. It’s normal, in fact, for her friends, like Zoë Kravitz, to get asked about her and her work . And random celebs get asked about her from time to time.

Her new album, The Life of a Showgirl , got the world talking, too, and after her appearance on New Heights, fans are clowning that she’s going to play the Super Bowl this year. The mention of the number 47, the trophy in the background and the talk of sourdough got the internet theorizing about this possibility. And it was these viral theories that were being talked about on the radio show. So, really, it had nothing to do with Hiddleston’s past with Swift.

Thankfully, he handled this whole thing gracefully, and it helped that Karen Gillan was up on the sourdough and Super Bowl discourse.

For those who aren’t in the know about the sourdough, Swifties are convinced, via Billboard , that her consistent talk about her love for it on New Heights proves she’ll play the Super Bowl halftime show in 2026. Why? Well, the game will be played in Levi’s Stadium, which is the home of the San Francisco 49ers. Their mascot is Sourdough Sam...

As I mentioned earlier, there are other theories that add gas to this idea that she could play the major football game. However, during this interview, the bread was the focus.

But since they talked about it with one of Swift’s exes, that became the even bigger focus. However, considering Hiddleston and Swift’s relationship was short-lived in 2016, it’s well in the past, and they’ve both very much moved on. The world has too; however, they have not stopped talking about the pop star, seeing as she’s one of the most famous people in the world.

So, that resulted in Tom Hiddleston accidentally hearing about his ex and the wild theories Swifties have come up with. He handled it like a pro, though, and they swiftly moved forward to chat about sourdough, the Super Bowl and other topics that have nothing to do with his past with Taylor Swift.