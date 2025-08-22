Dexter: Resurrection's Latest Twist Fixed A Problem I Had With The Serial Killer's Club, And It Has Me Thrilled For Future Seasons

Warning! The following contains spoilers from the Dexter: Resurrection episode "The Kill Room Where It Happens." Stream it with a Paramount+ subscription and read at your own risk!

Dexter: Resurrection has had an ambitious storyline, and it has paid off with Leon Prater's gathering of serial killers. My only regret was that I felt that the show was running through it all too quickly, with the Bay Harbor Butcher making short work of the new cast members. Fortunately, this latest episode put an end to that, and I'm thrilled to see what it means moving forward.

After successfully taking out the Gemini Killers, Dexter was adamant about knocking the final killer off his list. It looks like he won't get to make that goal happen based on the latest episode, but I'm very excited to see where future seasons are heading after this exciting development.

(Image credit: Zach Dilgard/Paramount+)

Al, The Ponytail Killer, Escaped Dexter's Wrath

Dexter made plans to kill Al and cut ties with Leon Prater's club, but was thwarted by the musical Hamilton, of all things. Al was excited that he scored Broadway tickets to see it, but left during intermission when he learned the entire thing involved rap music.

That move might've saved The Ponytail Killer's life, as Dexter was waiting outside of the theater to drug him and take him to his kill room set up in the nearby tattoo parlor. When Al didn't show, Dexter called and learned that he cut out of the show early, and was already in Hoboken. He told "Red" that he'd see him next year, and there was no way they'd link up in Wisconsin because he likes to keep his life as a killer separate from his family.

(Image credit: Zach Dilgard/Paramount+)

Will Eric Stonestreet Return As A Major Character In A Future Season?

While Dexter was miffed that he won't be able to get his hands on the Pony Tail Killer, I was thrilled to see Eric Stonestreet's character escape Dexter: Resurrection. This season has seen so many interesting killers played by talented actors killed off, so I had already made peace with the fact that Al was going to be next. To see him get away gives me hope we'll see him again, potentially in his own season.

More On Dexter: Resurrection (Image credit: Zach Dilgard/Paramount+) Dexter: Resurrection Set Up A Showdown With Angel Batista, And I Have Two Theories On How This Will End

I feel like it really comes down to how Dexter's saga ends with Leon Prater. The latest episode certainly puts him at risk with the billionaire, as it seems Charley finally figured out "Ronald Schmidt" is not who they thought he was. It remains to be seen just how much they know, given that we really only know Prater intentionally surprised Dexter during dinner with Harrison.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Prater might be unhappy with Dexter, but I do think telling the truth could potentially open things up to where he begins helping the serial killer fulfill his dream of taking out other criminals. With Prater's resources, Dexter could go to Wisconsin and a whole lot of different places to take out some of the most iconic serial killers in this universe. With Batista possibly about to be incorrectly arrested for being the Bay Harbor Butcher, I could see a future where Dex can move forward with Prater without needing to worry about Harrison.

Dexter: Resurrection continues its run on Paramount+ on Fridays and on Showtime on Sundays at 8:00 p.m. ET. The fall season is fast approaching, so be sure to check out the 2025 TV schedule to see what else is on the way!