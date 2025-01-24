After Sonic The Hedgehog 3 Concept Art Hit The Internet, I Think My Theory On Sonic 4's Story Just Became A Lot Stronger

Warning: SPOILERS for Sonic the Hedgehog 3 are in play. If you haven’t experienced the joy of Shadow the Hedgehog’s silver screen debut, you’ve been warned.

As a fan of several Sega gaming franchises, it warms my heart that Sonic the Hedgehog 3 continues to perform well against fresh debuts on the 2025 movie schedule . Officially taking the burgeoning franchise past the $1 billion mark, the third time has definitely been a charm for Ben Schwartz’s blue blur.

That’s even more important to consider when we reflect on what we know about Sonic the Hedgehog 4 , with a recent update slating the picture for a March 19, 2027 release date. That feels like a sign that a basic framework is in place for the story, and after reflecting even more on Sonic the Hedgehog 3’s ending , I have more confidence that’s the case. In fact, I think my theory on the next tale to be told has gotten stronger thanks to evidence that includes some concept art that’s hit the internet.

Consider this your final chance to avoid spoilers, as we’re gonna go fast into the potential Future!

(Image credit: Sega)

Sonic The Hedgehog 4 Is Probably Going To Adapt Sonic CD As Part Of Its Story

This probably doesn’t come as much of a surprise to the big time Sega fanatics out there, but I’m going to say it anyway because it sounds cool. Based on what we’ve seen in the post-credits scene for Sonic 3, I think we’re going to be sonic booming into the story of 1993’s Sonic CD.

For starters, that game is the origin point of not only Amy Rose, but also the villainous Metal Sonic - both of whom appeared in the brief, but badass sequence where Sonic (Ben Schwartz) is saved by his admirer. But more importantly, as I was reminded in my recent interview with Sonic the Hedgehog 3 co-writers Pat Casey and Josh Miller, these dudes are serious fans of this lore.

So Sonic CD felt like a logical conclusion to jump to, especially with Casey sharing the following wishes with CinemaBlend:

We've been wanting to get Amy Rose. Everyone knows that the little girls and women of the world are anxious to see Amy Rose in there. We wanted to get her in, and there was serious discussions of like, ’Is she really a part of the plot of Sonic 3? And ultimately we realized that there just kind of wasn't enough room to do her justice and to do Shadow justice.

Co-writer Josh Miller confirmed that in this same interview, basically admitting that since he and Mr. Casey were already trying to do right by Shadow and Gerald Robotnik's stories, there was no room for a proper introduction to Amy. Much like the ending to Sonic the Hedgehog 2, the franchise co-writers took the moment to plant a seed meant to yield great fruit (and inspired celebrity voice casting) in the future.

To steal a quote from one of the best SNL sketches ever, which coincidentally features Jim Carrey, this sounds good… but talk is cheap. Which is where I begin to present the compelling evidence to you, the audience, in the form of some rad-looking concept art.

(Image credit: Paramount Pictures and Sega of America)

Sonic 3’s Amy Rose Appearance Looks A Lot Different In Concept Art

Recently, a handful of pieces showing concept art for the latest Sonic the Hedgehog movie were recently released onto the internet. You’ll need to go to the root tweet to see the whole set, but there are two images from Tacit Sign Studios’s works on display that really stick out.

Shown below, in the second round of photos, is Exhibit A - art that details Amy Rose taking on Metal Sonic in a much different venue:

Gone are the foggy woods of New York State, and in their place is an apocalyptic-looking setting with a red sky. Sonic CD players will recognize this, without question, as a Bad Future - more than likely inspired by the Stardust Speedway level. For the uninitiated, that Sega CD adventure has our heroic hedgehog being given the ability to travel through time in either direction, with the option of a “Good” or “Bad” Future being available.

As if Amy and Metal Sonic’s presence wasn’t enough of an indicator, there’s another piece of art in that first grouping that you should look at. It’s hard to miss, just look for the slide where Dr. Ivo Robotnik (Jim Carrey) looks like he’s on top of the world.

(Image credit: Paramount Pictures and Sega of America)

Potential Time Travel Could Make Anything Possible In Sonic The Hedgehog 4

Remember how we thought Ivo had died, just when Jim Carrey’s glorious Sonic 3 return saw him going back on those retirement claims? Well, it looks like there may be another Sonic the Hedgehog 4 trap door that was built into the concept art shown here. Returning to the concept of a “Bad Future” level, it appears that Sonic may have met Amy in a post-apocalyptic landscape where Dr. Ivo Robotnik is anything but basic.

What’s worse, Metal Sonic is serving by his side in this disastrous looking future. So not only could we have even more Jim Carrey performances throughout his character’s timeline, that metallic menace might help make it all possible. Allow me to share a clip with you in which a fan gave us a look at what this could mean for Sonic the Hedgehog 4:

Sonic Movie 4 with time travel. pic.twitter.com/iUepE7HWiFJanuary 21, 2025

Picture a thousand of those coming at you at night… or during the day… or any point in the time stream, really! If the door to temporal shenanigans is open, Metal Sonic could disrupt the timeline of events in all of the previous Sonic movies, aiding Robotnik at an earlier point of his journey into madness.

Not to mention, if Pat Casey and Josh Miller wanted to get really cheeky with this plot device, they could use it to depict something everyone would fear. And that is… a world where Ugly Sonic’s design was never changed in Sonic the Hedgehog!

(Image credit: Paramount Pictures and Sega of America, Inc.)

Sonic The Hedgehog 3 Final Post Credits Scenes Were Actually Changed

Time to back my own call once again, as by now people are probably asking, “Hey Mike, isn’t there always concept art that shows discarded concepts from a major movie?” To which I’d answer, “Of course there is! Why do you think I still revisit the original art for the villain’s lair in No Time To Die?”

However, I did manage to discuss this matter further with Sonic the Hedgehog 3's co-writers, as it was revealed that there were some alterations made in how things were supposed to play out. Here's what CinemaBlend learned, courtesy of Josh Miller:

Well that we can't talk about, because it might be story elements that will be in a sequel. It was just [that] more was revealed, and some slightly different things involved. … It was always gonna be Amy Rose. Amy Rose was always showing up to save Sonic from something, but the something evolved.

Let’s tie the threads together, shall we? One of Sonic the Hedgehog 3 ’s fan pleasing moments has given us the doorway to Amy Rose, Metal Sonic and a bunch of time travel chaos! Thanks to the concept art shown above, it looks like those themes were tested, may have even been filmed, and eventually were altered to leave room for future developments.

Folks, if you’re not sharing Ben Schwartz’s excitement for Amy’s Sonic 4 potential , then I don’t know what to tell you. And if you’re not thrilled/scared by an army of Metal Sonics helping bring multiple Jim Carrey variants into the mix, I’m very happy you’ve read to the end! Now go back up there and look at the concept art a couple more times. Trust me, it helps.

(Image credit: Paramount Pictures and Sega of America, Inc.)

Sonic the Hedgehog 3 is still in theaters, but you can totally rent or purchase the flick on PVOD as well. For those waiting for the subscription streaming option, as well as audience members wanting to take in the full Sonic story, a Paramount+ subscription will be key to both of those prospects.

At the time of this writing, we don’t know when Sonic 3 will hit its presumed platform. But if the same model that applied to A Quiet Place: Day One is in play, that should happen before the physical release date of April 15th.