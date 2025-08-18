Weapons’ Aunt Gladys Actress Breaks Her Silence On Those Spinoff Movie Rumors

It's a great time to be a horror fan, as the genre has been thriving for years now. Some of the best horror movies in recent memory came from original concepts, such as Zach Cregger's Barbarian. Given how acclaimed that project was, Weapons became one of the most highly anticipated upcoming horror movies of the year. It's finally here, and Aunt Gladys actress Amy Madigan recently spoke about the prequel movie rumors that have been circulating online.

Critics have been praising Weapons, and it's already become wildly popular online. This is at least partly thanks to Amy Madigan's villainous Gladys, who went viral after Weapons hit theaters. There's been chatter that Cregger is working on a prequel for the villain, and in a conversation with EW, the actress responded to the discourse. She said:

It's not that I discount it, but in this business, nothing's real till it's real. I just had such a great time working with Zach and being inside that brain of his. That's really the gift of how the movie came out. The other stuff has to do with all sorts of conversations that I would never be privy in and business things like that. But, you know, I love Gladys, so I'll leave it at that.

This sounds like a healthy perspective. Given how long Madigan has worked in TV and film (including her Oscar nominated role in Twice in a Lifetime), she knows how the industry works. So she's not going to count on Award Season attention or a Weapons prequel until they actually come to fruition. Personally I'm definitely hoping for the latter. Fingers crossed.

CinemaBlend's Weapons review praises Madigan's performance as Gladys, who is both a comedic and terrifying force throughout its 128-minute runtime. It's a performance to be remembered, among many on her long resume. That includes her iconic tenure on Grey's Anatomy (which is streaming with a Netflix subscription), where she played Meredith's therapist.

Later in that same interview, the 74 year-old star of TV and film shared what it's like seeing how universally acclaimed her work in Weapons has been received. In her words:

It's really nice because I felt my work is really good in this piece. I've been doing it a long time, so to get something that's this gratifying and people like it...it's fun. It's given me a good giggle, but as you're going up, you could come down just as quickly. So you have to take it with a grain of salt.

It definitely sounds like Madigan's acclaimed career has taught her a thing or two about the industry. She's not letting hype cloud her perspective, although she's happy that her work on Weapons is getting its flowers. We'll just have to wait and see if a prequel is actually happening for Gladys.

Weapons is in theaters now as part of the 2025 movie release list. We'll jut have to wait and see if any horror villains join Gladys in the hall of fame.