The Batman Writer Teases DC Project For Another Character, And I Have Theories

As we start to move forward in the realm of upcoming DC movies, the future seems to be getting a bit clearer. That can be applied to both James Gunn’s mainline narrative in DCU Chapter 1: Gods and Monsters and the “Elseworlds” concerned with what we know about The Batman: Part II .

Returning co-writer Mattson Tomlin has brought the spotlight back to these parallel developments, with a two word tease as to what, or rather who, he’d like to bring into the DCU. But since when has a tease stopped me, or any fan really, from speculating what it could mean?

Mattson Tomlin’s Cryptic Message Doesn’t Leave A Lot To Go On

I think even The Riddler would be hard pressed to form too many theories on what we’re about to discuss. However, it’s worth discussing, as a social media user who asked The Batman franchise figure if he has any heroes he wants to tackle next, Tomlin only had two words to share with the class:

Well isn’t that enough to send a person to Arkham Asylum? While we’re not dealing with an overabundance of clues here, I think it’s important to keep in mind the question asked of the Project Power writer. The query on the board is about what “hero” Mattson Tomlin would want to adapt; so unfortunately that squashes my narrative on how The Batman crime saga should see Robert Pattinson’s Caped Crusader facing off against the supercomputer H.A.R.D.A.C.

That villain hails from what I consider to be one of the best Batman: The Animated Series episodes , the two-parter “Heart of Steel.” I’m not just joking when I throw that name out however, as looking at Tomlin’s resume seems to point towards a more positive role model that he could be looking to reinvent.

(Image credit: Warner Bros. Pictures)

I Think Mattson Tomlin Could Bring Cyborg To James Gunn’s DCU

I’ll admit, that’s a pretty big jump to make based on two words - so take a moment and yell at your screen if you need to. Now that we’ve gotten that out of the way, looking at Mr. Tomlin’s resume, two projects stick out to me: 2021’s Mother/Android and one of my favorite Netflix series, 2024’s T2- enhancing Terminator Zero . Even with Project Power, the question of where the line stands between ones humanity and something entirely different is something that The Batman: Part II co-scribe has been preoccupied with.

Since we were robbed of a stand-alone Cyborg movie starring Ray Fisher’s DCEU incarnation, that feels like a cozy prospect for the man of the moment to tackle. I mean, the first chapter in the DCU is titled “Gods and Monsters;” which further highlights the theme of creations and their creators being an important one.

(Image credit: HBO Max)

A Potential G.I. Robot Movie Would Also Be A Welcomed Fit

You can blame my recent thoughts on Superman’s potential Bizarro ending, as well as Creature Commandos’ storyline between Eric Frankenstein and The Bride (which is readily available for streaming through an HBO Max subscription) for putting me in that headspace. At the same time, it’s undeniable that if this thesis I seem to be detecting is the truth, a Cyborg movie in James Gunn’s DCU would be a rather appropriate fit.

That said, what if fellow Commandos vet G.I. Robot could be up for a picture that expands on his earlier days as an anti-fascist killing machine? The World War II setting would be a welcomed throwback, with the potential for an Elseworlds adaptation of DC: The New Frontier - more specifically its story involving that universe's WWII incarnation of The Losers.