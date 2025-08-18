I Can’t Get Enough Of Jason Momoa Giving Proud Dad Vibes While Revealing How His Son Landed ‘F–ing Dune’ Part Three
We're getting double the Momoa in the Dune threequel.
Dune: Part Three is going to be a big movie for actors named Momoa. Not only will the film mark the return of Jason Momoa’s character, Duncan Idaho from the first film, but it'll also include Nakoa-Wolf Momoa, Jason Momoa’s son. The elder Momoa has talked about how he really didn't want his son to become an actor. However, Jason has now revealed a bit more about just how it happened anyway, and I love how he was beaming with pride.
To be fair, it seems Nakoa-Wolf Momoa's casting can be greatly attributed to his famous dad. Jason recently shared on the Smartless podcast that despite not wanting his son to get into acting, he took his kid, who goes by Wolf, to watch him on the set of Dune. The purpose of that was so that Wolf could start to learn how acting worked. Momoa said…
Jason Momoa did indeed make a great point in that the set of Dune would be an ideal place for his son to get his feet wet, so to speak. Despite the older Momoa's reservations, it seems that Nakoa-Wolf really pushed his father to let it him give a try. While the younger Momoa had done acting before, he is an accomplished martial artist and, eventually, Momoa relented and helped his son put together a tape and sent it to a producer they knew:
And so, from maybe angling to get his son a role as an extra, it was instead suggested that Nakoa-Wolf Momoa should audition for a more significant role in Dune: Part Three -- for the role of Leto Atreides II, the son of Paul Atreides and Chani, as played by Timothee Chalamet and Zendaya. Momoa says his son spoke with actor Cliff Curtis about acting before making a taped audition, and the producers were interested after he sent in said tape.
From there, Jason Momoa flew from where he was working in New Zealand to London to be with his son when he auditioned in person. While recalling all of this during his interview, the Minecraft Movie actor then went into full dad mode, and his praising of his son's abilities is just too sweet to ignore:
Nakoa-Wolf Momoa has clearly made a giant leap, from doing community theater in Southern California to appearing opposite some of Hollywood’s biggest stars in the next Dune movie. Momoa admits to being a “wreck” watching his son’s first scene in the movie, but he’s also incredibly proud. He concluded his comments saying…
Dune 3 is currently set for release in December 2026, so one imagines it’s going to be a pretty wild Christmas at the Momoa house. If dad is this happy to see his son filming, one can only imagine how proud he’ll be when he sees the final product. Ultimately, I also wouldn't be surprised if Jason Momoa shared some sweet tributes for his son upon the film's eventual release. And I'd be so down for that.
