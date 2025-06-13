After Watching Ballerina, I Have A Big Question About How John Wick 4 Might Affect Ana De Armas’ Character

Warning: SPOILERS for Ballerina are ahead!

While the Peacock subscription-exclusive series The Continental marked the first time that the John Wick franchise expanded past the narrative focused on Keanu Reeves’ title character, Ballerina is undeniably getting more attention. It’s no surprise, considering it’s not only one of the 2025 movie releases, but also saw Reeves reprising Wick for this tale set during and after the events of John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum, but before John Wick: Chapter 4 (and yes, that does present a timeline issue).

And yet, as I was leaving the theater after seeing Ballerina, I couldn’t help but wonder how Ana de Armas’ Eve Macarro was affected by one of Chapter 4’s most explosive moments… literally!

How Ballerina Left Off With Eve Macarro

By the end of Ballerina, Eve had finally killed The Chancellor, leader of The Cult and the man who was responsible for the death of her father, Javier, 12 years earlier. Her mission of revenge was finally over, but such an action came with consequences. Just because The Chancellor was dead doesn’t mean The Cult was suddenly no more. While they might not have wanted to go to war with the Ruska Roma like he did, the surviving members did place a $5 million bounty on Eve.

At that point, she’d already checked into the New York Continental, and while she felt safe enough shortly thereafter to go see her former friend Tatiana’s ballet performance, she bailed from the theater immediately after getting notified of the bounty. So just like Daniel Pine had done at the Prague Continental, Eve now finds herself holed up in the New York branch since no “business” can be conducted on Continental grounds. Granted, we saw in Ballerina that some are willing to flaunt that rule if the price is high enough, but then they’ll face severe punishment for doing so — usually by being executed.

Eve Won’t Be Able To Stay At The New York Continental For Long

There’s just one problem: the New York Continental isn’t going to be around for much longer. At the beginning of Chapter 4, the Marquis Vincent Bisset de Gramont had the hotel be destroyed as part of Winston Scott’s punishment for failing to kill Wick in Chapter 3, along with being declared excommunicado and killing his concierge, Charon. Prior to meeting with the Marquis, Winston was informed that the New York Continental has been declared condemned and was given one hour to evacuate the premises.

So we at least know that Eve didn’t die when the hotel was blown up, but nevertheless, where does she go from here? It seems to me the resolution to this bounty would be covered in a Ballerina sequel rather than dealt with offscreen ahead of the events of Chapter 4. So with the New York Continental temporarily gone (remember that Winston was reinstated as its manager at the end of Chapter 4, so it’ll be reconstructed), she’s back to being out in the open with all kinds of assassins gunning for her.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Now, some of you reading might be saying that Eve could just check in at another Continental, and that is true. However, I’m not so sure that those other branches would be quite as welcoming towards her. It was one thing for her to be welcomed at the New York branch since she went way back with Winston, but other Continental managers might not be as accommodating. Maybe they feel it’s not worth the risk of housing her with the entire Cult and the assassins wanting that bounty after her.

Between that and being exiled from the Ruska Roman for disobeying The Director, Eve finds herself with few allies by the time John Wick: Chapter 4 rolls around. Although it was said in 2023 that Lionsgate had plans to develop a Ballerina sequel, the project hasn’t been greenlit yet. If Ballerina 2 does happen, I hope a little bit of time is dedicated to revealing how this event from Chapter 4 affected Eve. It’s too big a shakeup to ignore.