Alien: Romulus Producer Ridley Scott Gave The Director Advice That Martin Scorsese Follows, And This Is A Great Note

The Alien franchise has long been hailed as a benchmark in the sci-fi genre and one of the best horror movies , with the original films cementing their place as all-time greats. Even decades later, the series continues to draw audiences, and the latest entry, Fede Álvarez’s Alien: Romulus -- which recently hit the 2024 movie schedule -- is no exception, raking in impressive box office numbers . Recently, Álvarez shared how franchise creator and EP Ridley Scott offered him crucial advice, which even legendary director Martin Scorsese follows, and it’s such a great note.

The Don’t Breathe helmer revealed while speaking with NME that Ridley Scott played a significant role in the creative process. In the early stages of development, Scott, who directed the original Alien and has served as a critical figure in the franchise for over 40 years, met with Fede Álvarez to discuss the broader strokes of the story. Not only was Scott “really supportive,” but he also imparted some invaluable wisdom related to the post-production process. Álvarez told the outlet:

He said the director should not be editorial all the time because you lose objectivity with your film. If you can stop looking at it for a while and come back to it, you will make it so much better. So I did that during the [Christmas] holidays. I took a month off from the movie and went away and came back… That was great advice he gave me.

Fede Álvarez explained that following Ridley Scott's advice allowed him to view the film with fresh eyes after his break, helping him make creative decisions with renewed clarity. Honestly, I'm not sure how one could argue with that solid logic. It's intriguing to hear that the concept of stepping back during the filmmaking process is a strategy that’s not only utilized by the Blade Runner director but also by the one-and-only Martin Scorsese. About Scorsese, the Evil Dead director added:

I heard he purposefully takes six months in the middle of the process just to be objective, and then he comes back to finalize it. It’s important because if you lose perspective about what the thing actually is you cannot make a good film.

The advice reflects a broader filmmaking philosophy that many directors tend to overlook—sometimes, stepping away from a project is essential for gaining a fresh perspective. It's great to hear that Fede Álvarez's decision to take that break allowed him to bring a renewed vision to his Alien flick.

After finally seeing Romulus myself, I can say it paid off. In my opinion, it stands strong among the best sci-fi movies out there. While the franchise's previous entry, Covenant, struggled at the box office despite positive reviews, Mr. Álvarez’s offering brings a fresh approach that has been resonating with longtime fans and newcomers alike. Good on him for taking the advice of the cinema sage that is Ridley Scott!

