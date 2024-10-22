Alien: Romulus’ Surprise Alien Callback Character Was A Last Minute Addition, And The Process That Brought Him To The Screen Is Pure Movie Magic
Filmmaking is a remarkable artistic craft, and this story is great evidence of that.
SPOILER WARNING: The following article contains minor spoilers for Alien: Romulus. If you have not yet seen the film, proceed at your own risk!
Director Fede Álvarez’s Alien: Romulus is in many ways a love letter to the entirety of the Alien franchise, but in reflecting upon the film, there is one particular callback that is particularly special: the appearance science officer Rook, who is meant to be the same model synthetic human as Ian Holm’s Ash from Ridley Scott’s Alien. Its inclusion is a result of the filmmakers hoping to create a stronger link between the new movie and the 1979 classic – but what you don’t know from just seeing him in action on the big screen is all of the work and hustle that went into his creation.
This past Saturday, Beyond Fest hosted a special Alien/Alien: Romulus double feature that was followed by a filmmaker Q&A panel, and it was during this conversation that animatronic puppeteer Shane Mahan from Legacy Effects detailed the full story behind the creation of Rook. To begin, he explained that there was a thought to have Rook be the same model as Ash earlier in production, but it was ultimately a late change.
Alien: Romulus Originally Had A Totally Different Science Officer Character That Got Replaced Late In Production
Had certain calls and agreements not been made, the damaged science officer discovered aboard the decommissioned research station Renaissance in Alien: Romulus would have been a totally new character (note: Rook is technically a new character, as he is different than Ash, but you get what I mean). Shane Mahan said that the film was originally going to cast the part with an actress in makeup – which meant that he wouldn’t have been a part of that aspect of the production:
Everything changed, however, when Mahan and Legacy Effects’ Lindsay MacGowan were summoned by Fede Álvarez for an urgent Zoom call. They fretted that the filmmaker was reaching out to tell them that they were being axed from the production, but they were instead presented with an interesting challenge: resurrecting Ian Holm as an animatronic:
A significant part of what made the prospect so terrifying was the fact that the production lacked proper reference materials that were necessary for the work. Ian Holm passed away in June 2020, so the filmmakers couldn’t work with him personally, and there weren’t any existing physical molds or digital scans.
Fans of Alien will remember that there was a model of Ian Holm’s head that was made for the 1979 movie, but even that wasn’t available for use:
With Visual Effects As A 'Bridge,' Legacy Effects Built Rook As A Complex Animatronic
Legacy Effects didn’t have the reference material typically used in recreating a person as an animatronic, but Shane Mahan and his fellow filmmakers did have photography to work with, and he explained how the science officer’s visage was made:
Those animatronic mechanisms underneath the silicone face give the puppeteers the ability to both augment expressed emotion and sync the mouth with dialogue – which was another part of the process.
Alien: Romulus cast actor Daniel Betts to impersonate Ian Holm and record Rook’s dialogue, and then that audio was programmed in coordination with facial movement:
Shane Mahan added that the head and body of Rook were animatronics that he operated from beneath the desk on which the android is placed toward the middle of the film. If you watch Alien: Romulus and note that the character’s right hand looks particularly human, however, there is a specific reason: it’s the real hand of one of the movie’s puppeteers:
Ian Holm’s Wife Was Initially Hesitant To Give The Alien: Romulus Production Permission To Use Her Late Husband’s Likeness, But She Ultimately Agreed
After describing the effort and technical aspects of what it took to bring Rook to life in Alien: Romulus, Mahan also explained why it was that the idea didn’t get the green light when Legacy Effects’ work on the blockbuster began. In order to use Ian Holm’s likeness, the production needed to get permission from the actor’s family, and the request didn’t procure an instant “Yes.”
According to the special effects artist, there were what he suggested were understandable concerns about the use of his image. Ongoing talks resulted in a delay to work on the animatronic, but Mahan expressed great pride in what was accomplished:
Following critical acclaim upon its release and its successful theatrical release this past August, Alien: Romulus is now available for digital rental and purchase via outlets including Prime Video, Fandango At Home, Google Play, and Apple. It would certainly be a fitting cinematic treat to enjoy during spooky season – and if you’re curious about other new releases, you can check out our Upcoming Horror Movies guide.
