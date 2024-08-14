Critics Have Seen Alien: Romulus, And What They’re Saying Makes My Chest Feel Like It Could Burst With Excitement
Best sequel of the series?
Here's my hot take on the Alien franchise: there isn’t a single bad Alien flick in the entire chronological timeline. Yep, I said it. Just like pizza, even when Alien is ‘bad,” it has something good to offer. That said, I’ll admit I was a bit anxious when I heard we were getting another entry, the soon-to-be-released Alien: Romulus, in this long-running series—especially with it being the seventh installment. But then, our very own Eric Eisenberg ranked it the third-best in the franchise with a solid three-and-a-half-star review. After seeing the buzz surrounding this upcoming horror movie, I’m so excited that my chest might burst.
The anticipation around this sci-fi movie is off the charts, especially given how beloved the Xenomorph series has been over the years. Now that critics have finally had their say, fans can breathe easy—Fede Álvarez was the right choice to helm Alien: Romulus. While some critics note that the film sticks pretty close to the classic formula, it does so with the finesse you’d expect from top-ranked entries in the franchise. As John Nugent from Empire put it:
I’ll admit, I was a bit concerned about the level of fan service we might see in the upcoming sequel—especially since that’s a trap many legacy sequels fall into. But from what I’m hearing, Fede Álvarez brings enough of his filmmaking prowess, as showcased in Don’t Breathe and Evil Dead, to make Romulus a must-watch. Damon Wise from Deadline sums it up perfectly:
Michael Philips of the Chicago Tribune echoes the positive buzz surrounding this new entry, noting just how strong of an addition it is to the franchise. He writes:
Popular YouTuber Cris Parker of 3C Films is over the moon with excitement for the movie. In his video posted to his channel, he shared:
Meanwhile, Owen Gleiberman of Variety also praises the film, calling it one of the better sequels. However, he points out that it leans toward being a video game-style thrill ride rather than capturing the complete shock and awe of Ridley Scott’s original. As Gleiberman puts it:
Brian Tallerico of RogerEbert.com also shares a similar perspective on the film. While he gives credit where it’s due, acknowledging the movie does many things right, he’s quick to note that it doesn’t take many big risks. In his words:
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Even if the critics aren’t as over the moon as I’d hoped, the movie still boasts an impressive 85% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes at this time. So, to borrow a phrase, even “bad” pizza is still pretty good, and Alien: Romulus sounds like it’s more than just pretty good—it’s pretty great.
Alien: Romulus bursts onto the 2024 movie schedule this Friday, August 15. I’m gearing up for it by streaming the entire series, which you can catch with your Hulu subscription.
Ryan graduated from Missouri State University with a BA in English/Creative Writing. An expert in all things horror, Ryan enjoys covering a wide variety of topics. He's also a lifelong comic book fan and an avid watcher of Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon.