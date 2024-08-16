'Alien: Romulus' Video Review: One Of The Best Movies Of 2024 (And The Entire 'Alien' Franchise)
"Alien: Romulus" is not only one of the best "Alien" movies, but it's one of the best movies to hit theaters this year.
Fede Álvarez’s “Alien: Romulus” is in theaters right now! The film’s big standouts are Cailee Spaeny and David Jonsson, who lead a stellar cast including Isabela Merced, Archie Renaux, Spike Fearn and Aileen Wu. CinemaBlend’s Managing Editor Sean O’Connell was able to catch an early screening, and he’s here to break down the thrilling action, shocking set pieces and why this is one of the best films of the year.
Video Chapters:
0:00 - Intro
0:20 - ‘Alien: Romulus’ Is A Mix Between ‘Alien’ And ‘Aliens’
1:05 - Cailee Spaeny And David Jonsson Shine Amongst An Incredible Cast
2:15 - The ‘Alien: Romulus’ Set Pieces Are Shocking, Thrilling And Original
3:35 - Final Thoughts And Star Rating
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Jeff started his career producing television commercials in his hometown of Fresno, California. After a few years, he came across the opportunity to make a living talking about his favorite thing: movies. Jeff is a film buff who is full of gratitude that he gets to spout opinions about them for a living. He currently resides in Los Angeles, where he spends his time complaining about Los Angeles.