Donna Kelce Knows Her Sons 'Blab Too Much,' So She Kept Her Traitors Secrets. That Didn’t Stop Jason Kelce From Predicting How She Did

The Traitors finalized its Season 4 cast, as the new episodes will be streaming soon with a Peacock subscription, and it’s definitely a wide variety. From reality stars to athletes to musicians to actors, The Traitors Season 4 is filled to the brim with interesting participants. And there’s no telling who will come out on top. Among the 23 contestants is Donna Kelce, the mother of NFL players Jason and Travis Kelce, and Jason is opening up about his mother keeping what might be one of the biggest secrets of all.

Although her superstar sons are only getting bigger and bigger, Donna has certainly been coming into her own. She appeared in two Hallmark Christmas movies last year, and now she’s expanding her television resume with the upcoming fourth season of The Traitors. Somehow her casting wasn’t the biggest shock with the new cast, but that doesn’t mean it still wasn’t a surprise. Former Eagles player Jason told Access Hollywood how great of a secret player his mom was and why he and his brother didn’t know a thing:

She's not telling us anything. She knows that we blab too much. We got our own podcast, and she's under some NDA, I'm sure, to not spill any beans, so she hasn't given us any leeway into it. But I feel like if she would have won, we'd know.

I can’t imagine how hard it must have been for Donna Kelce to keep that secret, especially from her sons. But considering they are well in the public eye and have their own podcast together, she probably expected them to drop the news sooner or later, even if it was on accident. Jason Kelce makes a good point in that she likely had to sign an NDA, but it sounds like he still would know whether she took it all or not.

Peacock TV: from $7.99 a month/$79.99 a year

The Traitors is streaming on Peacock. Plans start at $7.99 a month, you can also pay more for Peacock Premium and enjoy ad-free streams and the option to download titles to watch offline later.

That being said, just because Mama Kelce was able to keep a straight face when it came to The Traitors prior to the casting going public, that doesn’t necessarily mean she was able to do that the entire time on the show. Jason knows how sweet and kind his mother can be and admitted just what he thinks of her gameplay:

But from talking to somebody, it sounded like she was doing better than Travis and I expected. 'Cause Mom's so nice, and in that game you have to be cunning, and you have to be strategic, and you have to be a little bit manipulative to be good at that game, that's not Mom. But apparently, people are saying she's doing a great job.

Considering his mother was able to keep her casting a secret, that may not be the only thing she was hiding, as she does have some strengths that could work well for her on The Traitors. The series is known for surprising fans when it comes to the participants, and you never know what may happen. Since it seems like Donna Kelce was able to make it pretty far, who knows just how far she got. Perhaps she had been hiding a manipulative side and waiting for the perfect time to bring it out.

A premiere date for The Traitors Season 4 has not been given, but the wait will be worth it to see just how conniving Mama Kelce can truly be. In the meantime, fans can watch the first three seasons of The Traitors now on Peacock.