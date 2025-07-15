Freddie Prinze Jr Didn’t Think I Know What You Did Last Summer Would Make A Comeback. How Scream Changed His Mind

It's a great time to be a horror fan. The genre's renaissance is showing no signs of slowing down, and some of the best horror movies have returned to theaters with new sequel. One of the most highly anticipated upcoming horror movies approaching theaters is the new I Know What You Did Last Summer, which will feature the return of Jennifer Love Hewitt and Freddie Prinze Jr.. The latter actor admitted he didn't think this new slasher would ever happen, but explained how Scream actually helped change his mind.

When a new I Know What You Did Last Summer began filming, fans were thrilled when it was announced that Hewitt and Prinze were returning as Julie and Ray respectively. But this isn't necessarily something the She's All That actor expected. In a post from ET's Instagram, he was asked if he ever expected to be walking a the red carpet with his wife Sarah Michelle Gellar on another installment of the slasher franchise. He answered honestly:

Not for a really long time. But I think once the new Screams came out I was like 'Maybe there's a chance.' Maybe.

I mean, this makes sense. The new Scream movies have broken records at the box office, so there's a clear interest in those beloved '90s horror movies. And as a huge fan of I Know What You Did Last Summer, I'm hyped to see The Fisherman back on the big screen.

Freddie Prinze Jr. and Sarah Michelle Gellar met on the set of the first movie, so it's obviously a big part of their story. Fans loved seeing them walk the carpet together at the movie's recent premiere, and it sounds like the pair of horror icons were enjoying themselves as well. As Prinze shared in the same interview:

She actually even mentioned, she goes 'We haven't done this in so long it's kind of nice.' It's good to get dressed up once in a while

My heart is melting. Children of the '90s have spent decades stanning Freddie Prinze Jr. and Sarah Michelle Gellar. We've watched as they grew up and created a family together, which is why it's thrilling to see them back on the carpet together. And while SMG won't appear in the new IKWYDLS (she's dead remember?), she did visit the set and is a cheerleader for the franchise.

It should be interesting to see how this new slasher performs, and if it kickstarts a brand new life for the franchise. As a reminder, you can watch the I Know What You Did Last Summer trailer below:

A very limited amount of footage has been released for the new IKWYDLS movie, so it's unclear exactly how much Julie and Ray factor into the story. While we're seemingly following a new group of teens who are being stalked by The Fisherman, fans are excited to see the legacy characters back in the action. Although I'm still sad that Brandy isn't returning as Karla. Maybe she can if another sequel is ordered, especially since Brandy was in talks to return for the latest sequel.

All will be revealed when I Know What You Did Last Summer hits theaters on July 18th as part of the 2025 movie release list. Let's just hope Ray and Julie both survive and can return if more sequels happen.