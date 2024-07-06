15 Great Black Detectives In Movies And TV, Including Beverly Hills Cop's Axel Foley

One of the most iconic Black detectives in pop culture history is also one of Eddie Murphy’s funniest characters, Axel Foley, whom he's reprised in the 2024 Netflix movie, Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F. To celebrate Axel’s latest return to 90210, let’s take a look back at more of our favorite Black detectives from movies and TV shows, starting with the man of hour.

Axel Foley (Beverly Hills Cop)

The original Beverly Hills Cop from 1984 and its sequels are some of the funniest Eddie Murphy movies ever, particularly for Axel Foley’s blistering wit. Yet, he is also the right kind of detective you would want on your side for his commitment to getting the job done, even if he has a break a few rules along the way.

Virgil Tibbs (In The Heat Of The Night)

In 1967, trailblazing Academy Award winner Sidney Poitier gave one of his most inspiring performances in the Best Picture Oscar winner, In the Heat of the Night, as Virgil Tibbs, who falls prey to racial prejudice when he is wrongfully accused of a murder while visiting his mother in a small Mississippi town. However, the Philadelphia cop’s arrival proves to be a godsend, as Chief Bill Gillespie (Rod Steiger) would have never solved the crime without the expert investigation skills and resilience of the one they call “Mister Tibbs.”

John Luther (Luther)

The title character of the long-running British crime drama, Luther, could be called the Sherlock Holmes of his time, in the sense that his unusual methods of investigation and alienating personality traits often rub his colleagues the wrong way and even put him in legal trouble. Audiences, however, cannot get enough of the Detective Chief Inspector — who returned for Netflix’s feature-length spin-off, Luther: The Fallen Sun — his brilliant criminal perception and the charming Idris Elba’s captivating, Golden Globe-winning performance.

John Shaft (Shaft)

The crown jewel of Richard Roundtree’s best movies is Shaft — the story of a suave, streetwise detective from New York City. The Oscar-winning 1971 classic and its sequels mad this bad mother— “shut yo mouth” — the undisputed king of the Blaxploitation era.

Mike Lowery And Marcus Burnett (Bad Boys)

As the title — borrowed from Inner Circle’s 1987 reggae hit — suggests, Mike Lowery (Will Smith) and Marcus Burnett (Martin Lawrence) from director Michael Bay’s directorial debut, Bad Boys, are not ones to be messed with. What really makes the 1995 buddy cop movie favorite and its sequels such a fun time is the two detectives’ unbreakable bond, both on and off duty.

Faith Mitchell (Will Trent)

When GBI Special Agents Will Trent (Ramon Rodriguez) and Faith Mitchell (Iantha Richardson) were forced to work together, they could not stand each other, with Faith being especially ticked off by his uptight attitude and connection to her own mother’s stunted law enforcement career. However, title hero of ABC’s fun detective drama came to respect and admire his partner — a single mother to a college student with a big heart, a strong intuition, and a powerful kick — just as she warmed to him for his keen eye for evidence.

Ricardo Tubbs (Miami Vice)

One of the most dynamic duos in the history of TV cop dramas is that of Ricardo “Rico” Tubbs (Philip Michael Thomas) and James “Sonny” Crockett (Don Johnson) on one of the best mystery TV shows of the ‘80s, Miami Vice. Between the two, Tubbs was the one whom audiences would hope to identify with the most, being the more laid back undercover detective.

Alex Cross (Kiss The Girls)

As a forensic psychologist, Dr. Alex Cross knows how to get into the mind of the most disturbing criminals in Washington D.C., which often comes in handy during the many times the perpetrators make his cases a personal matter. Author James Patterson’s flagship character was first brought to life on screen by Morgan Freeman in 1997’s Kiss the Girls and again in Along Came a Spider four years later, before Tyler Perry took over the role in Alex Cross in 2012.

William Somerset (Se7en)

Two years before he became the (first) face of Alex Cross, Academy Award winner Morgan Freeman was cast in David Fincher’s breakthrough masterpiece, Se7en, as William Somerset — a veteran detective showing the younger David Mills (Brad Pitt) the ropes while working on what is meant to be his last case. However, despite how much the increasingly unsettling investigation tears him up inside, Somerset apparently decides to stay on the force by the end, based on his agreement with the second half of Ernest Hemingway’s belief that “the world is a fine place and worth fighting for.”

Misty Knight (Luke Cage)

One of the most influential comic book characters with a disability is Mercedes “Misty” Knight, who became equipped with a bionic right arm after losing it in an attempt to defuse a bomb. The brave, intuitive, hard-fighting New York detective was portrayed wonderfully on Luke Cage by Simone Missick.

Easy Rawlins (Devil In A Blue Dress)

One of the few and most esteemed Black characters in old-fashioned noir fiction is Ezekiel “Easy” Rawlins — first introduced in Walter Mosley’s 1990 novel, Devil in a Blue Dress. In the book’s 1995 adaptation, Academy Award winner Denzel Washington portrayed the World War II veteran who falls into the world of private investigation when his street smart intellect gets him enlisted to find a politician’s missing lover.

Roger Murtaugh (Lethal Weapon)

We wish we had a nickel for every time Roger Murtaugh (Danny Glover) proclaimed he was “getting too old for this shit” in one of the all-time greatest action movies, 1987’s Lethal Weapon. However, despite his age and no matter how uproarious his cases with his loose-canon partner, Martin Riggs (Mel Gibson), would get, the L.A. cop continued to fight.

Neal Washington (Hill Street Blues)

One of the best cop dramas of its time, if not all time, is Hill Street Blues, which boasted a diverse cast of characters, including standout Neal Washington (Emmy nominee Taurean Blacque). Known for his trademark toothpick and cap, the undercover veteran officer was a stern individual, but with a track record that earned him much respect and admiration from his peers.

Cleopatra Jones (Cleopatra Jones)

While the aforementioned John Shaft was the King of Blaxploitation, its queen would have to be… well, Pam Grier, who never actually played a cop in any of her most iconic roles. However, when it came to ass-kicking Black females in official law enforcement positions in the 1970s, no one was better and badder than the title character of Cleopatra Jones — an undercover government agent played by Tamara Dobson in the 1973 hit and its 1975 sequel, Cleopatra Jones and the Casino of Gold.

Ron Stallworth (BlacKkKlansman)

In the early 1970s, Ron Stallworth became the first Black cadet at the Colorado Springs police department before going on to lead a secret operation to infiltrate the local chapter of the Ku Klux Klan. He later chronicled this historical operation in his memoir, which was adapted into director Spike Lee’s Oscar-winning film, BlacKkKlansman, in which Stallworth was portrayed by John David Washington.

These are only some of our favorite examples of Black detectives in pop culture. Follow the clues and seek more of them out!