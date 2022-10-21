Angelina Jolie Has Scored Her First New Acting Role Following Eternals

The last time Angelina Jolie graced the big screen, she played the powerful Thena in the 2021 Marvel movie Eternals. Following her first time in the superhero realm , the iconic actress and Oscar winner will star in a drama called Maria, where she’ll embody the late Maria Callas, a famed opera singer.

The movie will come from director Pablo Larraín, who was previously behind Kristen Stewart’s critically-acclaimed role as Princess Diana in Spencer and Natalie Portman’s memorable portrayal of first lady Jackie Kennedy in Jackie. As the news of Jolie’s upcoming role was announced, the actress said this to Variety :

I take very seriously the responsibility to Maria’s life and legacy. I will give all I can to meet the challenge. Pablo Larraín is a director I have long admired. To be allowed the chance to tell more of Maria’s story with him, and with a script by Steven Knight, is a dream.

Steven Knight was also behind the script for Spencer, as well as created Peaky Blinders and numerous well-liked other projects. Maria Callas, born in New York City in 1923, was the daughter of Greek immigrants and quickly pushed into singing lessons. At the age of 13, she moved to Greece, accompanied by her mother to study at the Athens Conservatory, and she began her career in Italy before returning to the U.S. in 1945.

The soprano had a few scandals, namely through a rivalry with Italian opera singer Renata Tebaldi, along with having an affair with Greek shipping tycoon Aristotle Onassis. The movie will follow Maria Callas during her final days in 1970s Paris, with the singer dying in 1977 at the age of 53.

Considering each actress at the front of Pablo Larraín’s visions have garnered Best Actress nominations, it’s likely the role could place Angelina Jolie back into the Oscars conversation when Maria is released. Previously, Jolie was nominated for Girl, Interrupted in 2000 and won in 2009 for her role in Changeling.

Maria Callas saw her share of controversy throughout her life in the public eye, and as of late, Angelina Jolie has made headlines for alleging her ex-husband Brad Pitt physically abused her and their children . Following the Hollywood couple previously getting a divorce, they’ve long been embroiled in legal battles regarding custody of their children and shared wine company. Amidst these battles, it’s been some time since Jolie has signed on for a new project, but this one looks like it could draw out an especially powerhouse moment for the actress.