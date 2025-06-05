Everything About The Kiss Of The Spider Woman's Style Speaks To Me, But It's JLo's Hair Transformations That I Can't Get Over

There’s no question that Jennifer Lopez is a fashion icon, and her style has range. From wearing nothing but a breast plate to a look that brought Barbiecore to F1 to opulent, glamorous gowns , she’s worn it all. However, for the most part, her hair stays the same, as her long, dirty blonde hair is a signature of hers. That’s all changing in The Kiss of the Spider Woman, though, and after seeing the stylish first trailer for the film, I truly can’t get over JLo’s hair transformations.

In The Kiss of the Spider Woman, which will premiere on the 2025 movie schedule on October 10, Lopez plays Aurora. She’s a woman who appears in Luis Molina’s dreams while stuck in prison, and those dream-like sequences are stunning in this trailer. Overall, they’re giving off energy that reminds me of some of the best musicals , like Chicago, and that alone has me sold.

However, seeing Jennifer Lopez fully transform into this woman in this adaptation of the stage musical is what really got me. Specifically, I was in awe of her hair transformations, like this blonde look:

(Image credit: Jennifer Lopez's YouTube Channel)

She’s giving Old Hollywood starlet with this fabulous blonde hair and beautiful dress. I also love how removed it is from Lopez’s typical look. Also, the way this stunning moment juxtaposes the prison scenes in the trailer is fascinating, and I can’t wait to learn more about how the two styles work together in this movie.

Along with this look, the black bob featured at the end of the trailer has me in awe. It feels like Spider Woman in full force. It also reminded me that this movie's director, Bill Condon, wrote the film adaptation of Chicago, because JLo’s hair in this scene was giving off big Velma Kelly energy:

(Image credit: Jennifer Lopez's YouTube Channel)

That wasn’t the only thing that reminded me of Chicago, though; the stark contrast between the prison scenes and the musical numbers had me thinking about the beloved Bob Fosse project. In the 2002 film, almost all the musical numbers take place on a stage in fabulous 1920s outfits, and then it cuts back to the prison and courtroom in Chicago for everything else. It’s a style and format I love because it adds a fantastical element to a dark story. And I can’t wait to see how The Kiss of the Spider Woman uses this stark juxtaposition to its advantage.

Overall, I was already excited for The Kiss of the Spider Woman , because it got a standing ovation at Sundance earlier this year, and this kind of project is something I’ve always wanted to see Lopez in. However, this trailer, and the actress’s looks in it upped my excitement tenfold.

These looks show off her style and range as well as her ability to transform into a character. They add to the film’s wonderful Old Hollywood musical style. Plus, she looks absolutely stunning in every frame. Now, I can’t wait to see how they are fully used in The Kiss of the Spider Woman when it hits theaters this fall.