Anne Hathaway’s Gorgeous Backless Dress Proves ‘V’ Is For Vivacious

Like many-a Hollywood star, Oscar winner Anne Hathaway has proven time and time again that she’s no slouch when it comes to fashion. She’s stepped out in everything from see-through gowns and sleek hooded looks to a striking red, wardrobe malfunction-defying dress and even if you maybe don’t like what she’s wearing you won’t be able to deny that she’s grabbed a fashion moment for herself. Now, Hathaway’s showing off her looks for a magazine shoot, and she’s proving just how vivacious she is in a gorgeous backless dress with a deep “v” plunge.

What’s This Vivacious Dress That Anne Hathaway’s Wearing For A Magazine Spread?

Celebrity magazine photo shoots may, technically, be a dime a dozen, but that doesn’t mean they fail to amaze on any regular basis. In fact, they generally up the ante in every area, and the same can be said for the spread that The Devil Wears Prada star Anne Hathaway recently posted from W Magazine China. Take a peek at all the alluring looks so we can discuss!

A post shared by Anne Hathaway (@annehathaway) A photo posted by on

Well, well, well! In case anyone had forgotten, I think we can all now see clearly why Ms. Hathaway was chosen to lead a romance like The Idea of You opposite a younger man, correct? Look at her being slinky and sexy throughout that slideshow. She exudes the kind of awe-inspiring vivaciousness that makes it seem as though time has stood still for the star, even though this is no The Princess Diaries version of Hathaway, but definitely a grown-ass WHOA-man. As one commenter noted, “baby, you ARE the work of art” for this shoot!

Of course, the Brokeback Mountain talent had a lot of help to make sure she was as va-va-voom as possible for the pages of W. In her caption, she gave lots of credit to the team behind the shoot, including Versace for creating that sculptural but still lively and liquid-y gown.

Honestly, recent years have made it impossible to believe that the Interstellar star was once on a worst dressed list , bought pants in the hope of channeling Angelina Jolie’s style and even (GASP!) has a notable red carpet fashion regret . But, one simply cannot deliver the vivaciousity (It’s a word, now, OK?) as Hathaway does here if one lives in their regrets or continues to rely on other people’s style for their sole fashion inspiration. Oh, no. Hate on her if you will , but Anne Hathaway knows what she’s about and isn’t looking back!

The 2025 new movie releases are set to include Hathaway starring alongside Ewan McGregor in Flowervale Street, and she also has The Princess Diaries 3 coming up (Finally!) at some point in the near-ish future, so you can bet that she’ll set the red carpet ablaze when those movies premiere.