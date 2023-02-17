See Anne Hathaway Jump On Two Big Fashion Tends As She Rocks A Hooded Ensemble And A See-Through Gown

If I could pick out two consistently killer fashion trends from the last year it’s see-through gowns and hooded dresses. Some of Hollywood’s finest actresses have rocked these looks over the past year, and now Anne Hathaway is hoping on not one, but two of these trends.

While attending the Berlin Film Festival the Academy Award-winning actress showed up on the red carpet in two stunning gowns. The sheer dress complimented her film’s premiere and the hooded gown was donned while arriving at the festival.

Anne Hathaway Rocks A Sheer Valentino Gown To The Premiere

Hathaway wore a gorgeous see-through gown on the red carpet for her movie on the 2023 film schedule She Came to Me. The dress is a Valentino column gown, according to InStyle , and the Princess Diaries star complimented her gorgeously edgy sheer bow dress with dramatic leather opera gloves, back stilettos and simple jewelry. The look is truly stunning, and you can see it for yourself here:

This gown marks another celebrity to rock a sheer dress on the red carpet. Considering the dress is Valentino, Hathaway’s look reminds me a lot of Florence Pugh’s viral bright pink Valentino sheer gown . This bow-centric number also has the classy yet edgy vibe of Kathryn Newton’s see-through gown from the Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania premiere.

Hathaway’s gown also features a fishnet pattern connected by leather bows. She’s wearing her hair in a high bun, to really let the high necklined gown shine. Salma Hayek had a similar look for the Magic Mike’s Last Dance premiere. She donned a see-through fishnet dress as she posed with Channing Tatum, and complemented the look with silver and emerald jewels. While the vibes are a bit different – Hayek’s dress feels very Miami and beachy, while Hathaway’s gown feels like edgy Old Hollywood – they are similar to an extent, and it’s a trend that I’ve fallen head over heels for.

Hoods Are Having A Moment As Anne Hathaway Rocked A Hooded Black Set

I told you Hathaway rocked two trends that are having a moment, and the second comes in the form of a hooded ensemble. The look, which is an Alaïa design, per Who What Wear , is actually two pieces (a bodysuit and a skit), and it looks both comfy and fabulous.

Hathaway is another A-lister to hop on the hood trend, and much like her predecessors, it’s not only a gorgeous look, but an unconventional one. Margot Robbie rocked an ab-bearing hooded gown to the Babylon premiere, and she stunned in the unique black ensemble. Jenna Ortega also hopped on the hood trend , wearing a YSL gown that also featured a plunging back.

One notable difference between these two ladies' looks and Hathaway’s is the cut. Both Robbie and Ortega wore dresses that had open backs and fun cutouts, while The Devil Wears Prada star’s fit covered a lot more, but was still just as form-fitting and flattering.

Overall, Anne Hathaway is absolutely killing the game with her red-carpet looks, and as we get closer to the premiere of her movie She Came to Me hopefully we’ll get even more stunning moments from this fabulous actress.