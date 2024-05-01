Anne Hathaway Was Striking In Red At The Idea Of You Premiere, But It Has Me Stressed About A Dress Malfunction
Anne Hathaway is a brave woman.
Who needs a Devil Wears Prada sequel when Anne Hathaway continues to show up and show out in incredible fashion looks on red carpets? The actress turned up to Monday’s The Idea Of You New York City premiere in a show-stopping red dress. Yet I have to admit, the look has me stressed out about a dress malfunction.
Anne Hathaway stepped out in a bright red Versace dress while attending the special event at the Jazz at Lincoln Center in the Big Apple. Check out the stunning ensemble for yourself:
She seriously looks breathtaking. However, you know what’s also taking my breath away? That unique bodice in her chest area that sticks out as a separate panel of the dress. Sure, I imagine Anne Hathaway is well strapped in with boob tape and all sorts of fashion secrets for looks like these, but it really feels like if she made any sudden movements, something is going to go wrong with the top of that dress.
Hey, I get it, do it for the fashion moment. But geez, I would not be smiling and carefree as she is if I was in this look, which she pulled together with red velvet pumps and Bulgari diamonds, by the way. (Which, of course, speaks to my own comfort more than Hathaway's.) The high slit and high ponytail are also a particularly great addition to the look that really ties it all together. No wonder she was one of the actresses that was considered for the Barbie movie before Margot Robbie ended up making it.
Even though I find the structure of the dress just doesn’t look like it provides enough support for Hathaway’s figure, I’m totally here for how incredible it looks on her. She completely sells the look, and no headlines came out of the red carpet regarding the fashion moment doing her wrong. I’m happy it all worked out, but my goodness does that dress stress me out!
The Idea Of You follows Anne Hathaway as a 40-year-old single mother who takes her teen daughter to Coachella. During the music festival, Hathaway connects with a popular singer for a boy band called August Moon (played by 29-year-old Nicholas Galitzine), and the two begin a romantic love affair. The movie is based on the bestselling novel of the same name by Robinne Lee.
Ahead of the movie’s release, it has received rave reactions from audiences, often being likened to the rom-com classic Notting Hill. Given the quality of the film, part of us wishes it had gone to theaters, and Hathaway has recently shared she wishes it did too.
You can check out Anne Hathaway’s new movie, The Idea Of You with an Amazon Prime Video subscription when the movie comes out this Thursday, May 2.
