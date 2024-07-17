The One Red Carpet Look Anne Hathaway Still Has Regrets About Years Later

Other than being a talented actress in her best romantic dramas and comedies, Anne Hathaway knows how to slay on the red carpet. She’s a perfect blend of classiness and elegance wearing the most beautiful dresses. However, there was one red carpet moment of Hathaway’s that the Oscar winner would rather forget years later.

Fashion seems to follow Anne Hathaway’s roles, whether she’s playing a fashion magazine intern in the cast of The Devil Wears Prada or is at her charming best in The Intern as a fashion company CEO. Outside of acting, The Princess Diaries actress is a real fashionista on the red carpet looking ever so glamorous. However, Hathaway talked with Interview Magazine about one red carpet look she completely regrets years later:

There was this one time where I was very young and dressed myself for an event, and I stepped onto a red carpet and did not know my dress was see-through, and I wasn’t wearing a bra. It was a very long carpet, and at no point did any of the people in that wall of photographers stop to give me a heads-up or offer me a jacket. I’m not naive. I don’t expect that, but it’s something I would do for another person if I saw it. And so I would erase that, just because it sucked.

It’s hard to know what dress Anne Hathaway was referring to. After all, the Rachel’s Getting Married actress has rocked the sheer look plenty of times at the School of Rock premiere, the New York City Ballet Gala and at 2013’s Met Gala. It’s possible that no one told Hathaway her dress was see-through because they thought the sheer look was intentional. still, it’s nice to know that the Alice in Wonderland actress would be willing to help another fellow starlet if they were experiencing a fashion mishap.

Fortunately, Anne Hathaway has worn a number of stylish ensembles on the red carpet worth remembering. For example, she looked stunning wearing a blue cutout dress at the red-carpet premiere of WeCrashed. That electric blue was absolutely pleasing to the eyes, with the spiral slashed cutouts adding a uniqueness to the ensemble.

The Golden Globe recipient also rocked two big fashion trends last year that gave her true fashion icon status. To promote her rom-com She Came to Me at the Berlin Film Festival, Anne Hathaway wore a two-piece black hooded ensemble and a sheer Valentino gown that gave an edgy Old Hollywood look. I can’t see Hathaway having a hint of regret wearing any of those fashions, as they all looked so beautiful on her.

Hathaway may have a record of shining bright on the red carpet, but her one film premiere look she regrets years later was wearing a dress she didn’t know was so see-through. With that outfit being in the past, Hathaway has many future red-carpet appearances to look forward to in her career.

