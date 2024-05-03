Anne Hathaway Gets Real About Why The Idea Of You Brought Her Back To Big Rom-Coms 14 Years After Love And Other Drugs
It's been a minute since we've seen Anne Hathaway in a big splashy rom-com.
We know and love Anne Hathaway for a lot of reasons, however, one of the big ones comes from the fact that she’s starred in some of the best rom-coms, like The Princess Diaries. However, it’s been a long time since we’ve seen her in a big splashy romance like that or the 2010 film Love and Other Drugs. With that in mind, the actress opened up about why her project on the 2024 movie schedule, The Idea of You, felt like the right film to return to the genre with.
While Anne Hathaway has done a handful of romance movies over the last decade, the last massive rom-com she starred in was Love and Other Drugs with Jake Gyllenhaal in 2010. Sure, we can throw romantic dramas like One Day and smaller comedies that involve romance like Locked Down into the mix, however, there’s no denying that the book-to-screen adaptation of The Idea of You fits into the category of big rom-coms we haven’t really seen her in for over a decade.
To this point, the actress opened up about why now was the best time for her to come back to the beloved genre during a press conference for The Idea of You that CinemaBlend attended. She said:
Hathway has been candid about making a rom-com in her 40s and the importance of making movies about women of that age. While speaking about the film adaptation of The Idea of You, she touched on this point and what attracted her to the movie, saying:
She’s so right. This movie about a single mom who falls in love with a guy in a boyband (played by Nicholas Galitzine) is a lovely commentary about a woman finding herself again and falling in love again when she didn’t think it was possible. It’s not often that we see women in their 40s leading a rom-com, and The Idea of You is a gorgeous portrait of finding love at that age.
Hathway explained that they filmed all of this right as she turned 40, and she couldn’t help but think about how personal the movie was to her. She emphasized that point by saying:
She went on to explain that working with director Michael Showalter and the cast of the movie made the entire experience even better. Plus, the stellar reactions The Idea of You has received likely add to her excitement.
Sadly, The Idea of You isn’t getting a theatrical release rom-coms like Love and Other Drugs did 14 years ago. However, it’s still poised to have a massive, massive impact on audiences who stream it with an Amazon Prime subscription.
So, what are you waiting for? Clearly, this film was the perfect project to get Anne Hathaway back in the rom-com game in a big way, and it’s the perfect flick for you to watch this weekend!
Riley Utley is the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. She has written for national publications as well as daily and alt-weekly newspapers in Spokane, Washington, Syracuse, New York and Charleston, South Carolina. She graduated with her master’s degree in arts journalism and communications from the Newhouse School at Syracuse University. Since joining the CB team she has covered numerous TV shows and movies -- including her personal favorite shows Ted Lasso and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. She also has followed and consistently written about everything from Taylor Swift to Fire Country, and she's enjoyed every second of it.