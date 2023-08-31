Anne Hathaway’s Grandmother Reminded Her About The Time She Wound Up On A Worst Dressed List, And She Reacted In The Best Way

Anne Hathaway has always been a style icon from her latest takes on big fashion trends to that wide smile that can make anyone go weak at the knees. Also, Hathaway's best movies tend to show her character going through some memorable looks like the Princess Diaries films, Ocean's Eight and The Devil Wears Prada. However, not everyone has agreed about Hathaway’s sense of style as her grandmother reminded her of the time she appeared on a Worst Dressed list. But, the Interstellar actress had an A+ response to that memory.

If I were to appear on a Worst Dressed list, I’d be the most self-conscious person ever the next time I stepped out the door. However, Anne Hathaway dealt with appearing on that list like a pro. When the Academy Award winner answered Vogue's question of if she’s ever regretted wearing an outfit, she proclaimed that holding onto regrets is not her thing, saying:

In terms of outfits it’s whatever, it’s all fun, it’s great. Even if it’s terrible it’s still kinda great.

We may not know what list Anne Hathaway appeared in or what she wore, but it doesn’t matter. The 40-year-old actress made a great point about having fun with previous glam choices even if you don't like them now. Instead of being down on ourselves about previous fashion choices, we should all think like the Bride Wars actress and have fun with them.

Stars like Billie Eilish had a similar experience rating her fashions over the years . Lindsay Lohan also laughed at herself over that moment she wore low-rise jeans in Freaky Friday . One thing that Hathaway said in her Vogue interview that was very relatable was she regretted showing up somewhere overdressed. I agree it’s one of those times you wish you could get a quick wardrobe switch.

Leave it to Anne Hathaway’s grandmother to bring up her cringeworthy fashion moments. She continued telling Vogue the story of how her grandmother saved old clippings of her, including the time she appeared on a Worst Dressed list, saying:

There was this one time though I remember wearing an outfit that I still think was very nice, and I wound up on the worst dressed list. I remember going to visit my grandmother, and she saved all my press clippings and she cut out my worst dressed list. See, even when it’s terrible it’s great.

That’s a positive attitude to have. One remarkable quality of Anne Hathaway is that she never appears to be down on herself. When she found out the internet hated her due to her immense popularity, the Les Misérables actress decided to just flow with it and move on. If anything, the best advice she had for her haters is to at least be witty with their insults and have a point of view.