'I'm Proud': Arnold Schwarzenegger Was Never Supposed To Work For The Terminator. 40 Years Later, James Cameron Looks Back On One Thing He Did Right
It’s been 40 years since The Terminator, and by extension, Arnold Schwarzenegger, were introduced to the world. It was James Cameron’s first movie (he apparently doesn't count Piranha II) and it's arguably still Cameron's best movie. To say it would successfully launch his career is quite an understatement. The Terminator is one of the best sci-fi movies of all time, and James Cameron is still quite proud of it, especially in his willingness to change his original vision.
While it’s difficult now to see the character of The Terminator as anything other than the physically imposing killing machine that never blinks, that wasn’t originally Cameron’s plan for the character. Originally, the Terminator would be a more subtle monster that could more easily blend into a crowd. But Cameron tells Empire he’s glad he was willing to compromise that vision because it made a huge difference. He explained…
We’ll never know what sort of movie The Terminator would have been if James Cameron had stuck to his original concepts, but it’s difficult to imagine that it could have possibly been more successful. Arnold’s face became the face of the film and it became a massive franchise.
Cameron would eventually go with his more subtle antagonist in the sequel Terminator 2: Judgement Day. That movie was an even bigger hit, with Arnold now playing the hero, but the original film’s success certainly had a lot to do with that. Clearly, the original idea was a sound one. As per usual Cameron knew what he was doing, but it just means his decision to go against that the first time was that much more vital.
Cameron does say he thinks the production value is a bit “cringeworthy” but other than that he’s still quite proud of what The Terminator did. Considering the budget was fairly small and it was Cameron’s first movie, it wouldn’t have been a shock if he had stuck to all his original concepts. Cameron says insecurity is why directors sometimes do that, and he would have had every reason to be insecure.
Of course, today, confidence is one thing James Cameron is not lacking, and it seems that may have been the case even at the beginning. That includes the confidence to change his mind when he thinks it's the right choice. Considering Cameron has made some of the highest-grossing movies of all-time, he clearly is doing something right.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
CinemaBlend’s resident theme park junkie and amateur Disney historian, Dirk began writing for CinemaBlend as a freelancer in 2015 before joining the site full-time in 2018. He has previously held positions as a Staff Writer and Games Editor, but has more recently transformed his true passion into his job as the head of the site's Theme Park section. He has previously done freelance work for various gaming and technology sites. Prior to starting his second career as a writer he worked for 12 years in sales for various companies within the consumer electronics industry. He has a degree in political science from the University of California, Davis. Is an armchair Imagineer, Epcot Stan, Future Club 33 Member.