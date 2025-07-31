4 Toy Reveals From San Diego Comic-Con That I’m Still Buzzing About Including Collaborations Between WWE And Street Fighter And DC And LEGO

San Diego Comic-Con might be most known to casuals for all the celebrities that attend its movie and television panels, but it’s also one of the most important weekends of the year for toy collectors. That’s because almost all of the major companies have extensive set-ups and reveal a lot of what’s upcoming. This year was no exception, and days later, I’m still fired up about a ton of upcoming toys we’re getting.

I couldn’t possibly touch on all the cool figures and spectacular sets that got shown off, but I would like to give a little shine to a few things I’m particularly excited about. So, here’s a quick roundup of my favorite toy reveals at the 2025 San Diego Comic-Con.

(Image credit: Gabe Kovacs)

The Upcoming Wave Of Walmart Exclusive WWE Superstars

There’s no wrestling figure line that’s more frustrating to collect than WWE Superstars. They’re exclusive to Wal-Mart and the distribution is patchy at best. Some stores will inexplicably get ten boxes of a single wave and never get in the next one. It takes a lot of patience and hunting, but for my money, there’s no figure line that displays better than this one.

Each figure comes with accessories and cloth goods, and since most of the characters are splashy, larger than life wrestlers from the 80s and early 90s, the combination is a really toyetic visual. I can’t get enough, and Mattel has (mostly) shown a really good, intuitive sense of what characters fans want in the line.

That was proven once again with these latest reveals, particularly on the right hand side of the above picture with new additions Hacksaw Jim Duggan and the three members of Demolition: Ax, Smash and Crush. All four of these characters are ones fans have been clamoring for, and the final products have me even more excited. A few more waves still need to hit stores before we get these, but hopefully they’ll be in retail by the end of the year. I know I’ll be buying them.

(Image credit: Gabe Kovacs)

LEGO’s Arkham Asylum Set

One of our video editors here at CinemaBlend, Gabe Kovacs, sent me a picture of the Arkham Asylum set as it was displayed on the Comic-Con floor, and I stopped working for like fifteen or twenty minutes. Who could possibly focus on pulling data when they just found out this exists? No one. Not a single superhero among us could.

The above set features 16 characters including Batman, Harley Quinn, The Joker and even security guards so you’ll have unimportant people to kill off. It’s also a 24 day advent calendar and splits into three distinct levels (a first floor, second floor and roof) so you can move characters around as easily as possible.

LEGO is putting this up for preorder on September 9th for LEGO Insiders, and it’ll be available for everyone else on September 12th. I’d order quickly because even with the $299.99 price point, it’ll probably be gone quickly.

(Image credit: Wizards Of The Coast)

Magic The Gathering’s Collaboration With Marvel Legends

Wizards Of The Coast has been working with Marvel since 2023, but I’m particularly excited about this upcoming collaboration with Marvel Legends and more specifically, Spider-Man. On September 26th, Magic The Gathering is going to be dropping a Spider-Man tie-in that features promo cards from Peter Parker’s universe. Characters including Aunt May, Doc Ock, Gwen Stacy and Venom will be getting their own, and the samples look fantastic.

I’m particularly attracted to the art work and how much it pops within the traditional confines of a Magic The Gathering card. It’s a great visual look, and I think this set is going to go over really well with both traditional MTG players and Spider-Man fans who want to express their fandom in a different way. You can pre-order it now on Amazon.

(Image credit: Gabe Kovacs)

Street Fighter’s Collaboration With WWE

WWE is no stranger to figure crossover lines. Last year we got a set featuring the most popular superstars as TMNT characters. Before that, we got a dynamite crossover with Masters Of The Universe. Now, it’s Street Fighter’s turn.

If you would have told me before Comic-Con, I would have been mildly interested in this collaboration, but after seeing the actual figures, I’m blown away. The Ultimate Warrior as Blanka with orange chest hair has been the clear fan favorite, but every figure in the line looks really good. The Rock as M Bison is also a standout, as is the packaging, which is made to look like a classic arcade game.