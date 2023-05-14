As Fans Hope For John Wick 5, Chad Stahelski Lists Robert Downey Jr. And More A-Listers He Wants In The Franchise

If you were fortunate enough to see John Wick: Chapter 4 earlier this year, then there’s a possibility that you’re still recovering from the sheer amount of awesomeness that it contained. The movie could’ve very well served as a conclusion for Keanu Reeves’ character but, unsurprisingly, there are plenty of fans who’d like to see more. Unfortunately, as far as we know, a fifth movie has yet to get the greenlight from Lionsgate. That hasn’t stopped those involved with the franchise from talking about the prospect, though, including director Chad Stahelski . In fact, he has a long list of A-listers he’d love to see join the franchise, and Robert Downey Jr. is even one of them!

The world of John Wick is steadily expanding in some interesting ways, based on what we know about spinoff movie Ballerina and prequel series The Continental , which dropped a sweet trailer recently. These offshoot properties certainly open the door for more big names to enter the fold. Though when he sat down with The Direct , Chad Stahelski specifically spoke to casting possibilities for a fifth movie in the main series. RDJ is one of the biggest stars he’d love to snatch up for a theoretical follow-up, and he also named a couple of notable Game of Thrones alums:

There's a lot, I mean, there are so many great people out there, man. If Robert Downey happened to sit in my chair right here, I'd figure that one out. Peter Dinklage, I was a huge fan of his in 'Game of Thrones.' Sean Bean. Some of those guys I think are magical. I’d die for a chance with any of those people.

I mean, Robert Downey Jr. chopping it up with Keanu Reeves and more? Sign me up! I could easily see the Marvel alum playing the role of a devious mastermind of sorts. Whether he steps into the shoes of the head of a major crime organization or just a seedy arms dealer, the idea of him playing a villain just seems right to me. Though on the other hand, he could play a reluctant ally or neutral force. The same could be true for Peter Dinklage and Sean Bean, as the skilled actors would absolutely thrive in almost any capacity. And if you think these big names are exciting, you’ll lose it when you learn who else the director and former stuntman wants:

There's a huge list, but just the first thing that came to mindset was Cillian Murphy. I'm a big 'Peaky Blinders' fan. So, you know, I just think Cillian would fit right in. Colin Farrell is fantastic. Charlize Theron when she did 'Atomic Blonde,' I saw that went, ‘Oh my God, I gotta work with this woman. She's awesome. I worked with Michelle Yeoh way back on a commercial years ago, and I've been dying to work with her ever since. I'm such a huge fan.

At this point, I’m honestly surprised that none of these actors have made their way to the world of John Wick already. That’s especially true when it comes to Charlize Theron and Michelle Yeoh, who are both cinematic badasses in their own rights. Speaking of female action veterans, they’re another talented lady that Chad Stahelski previously considered:

Funnily enough, after 'Lovecraft Country' came out Jurnee Smollett was one. These are people that just for some reason click in my head of fitting in the world. And that's always good.

We can fantasize about these stars all we want, but we have to remember one thing – another movie actually has to get off the ground first. A lot has been said about a John Wick 5 and, despite the enthusiasm nothing seems concrete. Chad Stahelski weighed in on a possible sequel and acknowledged how tricky it can be to keep things fresh. That is something that franchise devotees seem to appreciate about the franchise after all. I remain hopeful that another movie will see the light of day at some point and, if we’re lucky, it’ll include Robert Downey Jr., Michelle Yeoh, Charlize Theron and/or other Hollywood titans.