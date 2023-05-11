Will John Wick 5 Happen? Here’s The Latest From Chad Stahelski

Mild spoilers for John Wick: Chapter 4 ahead.

Few action movies have hit the pop culture milestones that the Keanu Reeves helmed John Wick franchise has, which has become one of the last decade’s most successful action franchises. Fans can’t get enough of the titular character, played by The Matrix alum, and his intense, high-octane fight scenes. With four successful movies already under its belt, fans are hoping for a fifth chapter in the series, but another follow-up is still uncertain. Fortunately for fans, director Chad Stahelski has some news regarding the continuation of the franchise.

Director Chad Stahelski recently discussed with The Direct the possibility of a fifth John Wick installment. The filmmaker also addressed the challenge of maintaining the series’ success while keeping it fresh and unique. He told the publication:

Look, I mean, this in a good way, it’s a business. When you have something successful, yeah, of course, you want to keep doing it. But it’s very easy to be repetitive. The trick is how you be repetitive with individuality. How do you put your authorship or your agency into something that’s obviously been done three times before?

Stahelski expressed profound gratitude that people are eager for more of something he played a role in creating, saying it’s an immense honor. He continued:

That’s incredibly flattering. You have to be incredibly humble and go, ‘Thank you.’ And that’s our response, ‘Thank you so much. Thank you so much for offering. Thank you so much for wanting it. Thank you so much for everything.

Throughout the series, the legendary hitman has repeatedly evaded death , but with John Wick: Chapter 4’s ending potentially concluding Baba Yaga’s story, it might officially mark the end of the iconic character’s journey. While the filmmaker admitted that he “wouldn’t mind doing a fifth chapter,” he also believes that with the fourth movie, they’ve brought the series to a satisfying conclusion. Stahelski said:

The real question you ask yourself is not, ‘Do I want it?’ Yes, I wouldn’t mind doing it. We just tried to knock it out of the park. We tried to put everything on the table, take nothing, and leave it all. Like, ‘Fuck it, every idea. We’re not saving anything. We’re not trying to build. Just everything you got, leave it there.’

Never say never regarding another Wick movie, but the filmmaker behind everyone’s favorite gun-wielding action hero is ready to give the series a bit of a rest. Who can blame him? Despite a lengthy run time and an R rating, John Wick: Chapter 4 was a massive hit with audiences and critics alike– see why we gave it a near-perfect score . The film broke franchise records at the box office, so everyone involved deserves to take some time off to enjoy the fruits of their labor before unnecessarily returning to the world before they have a clear idea of how or if they should. Given the conclusive nature of John Wick: Chapter 4’s ending, it’s safe to say that if the series were to conclude here, very few unresolved plot points would be left.