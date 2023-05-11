Will John Wick 5 Happen? Here’s The Latest From Chad Stahelski
Could we see a return of one of Keanu Reeves’s best roles?
Mild spoilers for John Wick: Chapter 4 ahead.
Few action movies have hit the pop culture milestones that the Keanu Reeves helmed John Wick franchise has, which has become one of the last decade’s most successful action franchises. Fans can’t get enough of the titular character, played by The Matrix alum, and his intense, high-octane fight scenes. With four successful movies already under its belt, fans are hoping for a fifth chapter in the series, but another follow-up is still uncertain. Fortunately for fans, director Chad Stahelski has some news regarding the continuation of the franchise.
Director Chad Stahelski recently discussed with The Direct the possibility of a fifth John Wick installment. The filmmaker also addressed the challenge of maintaining the series’ success while keeping it fresh and unique. He told the publication:
Stahelski expressed profound gratitude that people are eager for more of something he played a role in creating, saying it’s an immense honor. He continued:
Throughout the series, the legendary hitman has repeatedly evaded death, but with John Wick: Chapter 4’s ending potentially concluding Baba Yaga’s story, it might officially mark the end of the iconic character’s journey. While the filmmaker admitted that he “wouldn’t mind doing a fifth chapter,” he also believes that with the fourth movie, they’ve brought the series to a satisfying conclusion. Stahelski said:
Never say never regarding another Wick movie, but the filmmaker behind everyone’s favorite gun-wielding action hero is ready to give the series a bit of a rest. Who can blame him? Despite a lengthy run time and an R rating, John Wick: Chapter 4 was a massive hit with audiences and critics alike–see why we gave it a near-perfect score. The film broke franchise records at the box office, so everyone involved deserves to take some time off to enjoy the fruits of their labor before unnecessarily returning to the world before they have a clear idea of how or if they should. Given the conclusive nature of John Wick: Chapter 4’s ending, it’s safe to say that if the series were to conclude here, very few unresolved plot points would be left.
Although the fate of a fifth installment in the Wick franchise remains uncertain, fans can still immerse themselves in the world crafted by Chad Stahelski through the upcoming spin-off series set to debut this fall (which will be available to stream with a Peacock subscription), and the scheduled 2024 release of the Ana De Armas-led spin-off film, Ballerina. Rest assured, if there are any developments regarding the future of Keanu Reeves’ beloved character, we will keep our readers informed. In the meantime, be sure to check out our comprehensive list of 2023 movie releases to plan your next visit to the cinema.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Ryan graduated from Missouri State University with a BA in English/Creative Writing.
Most Popular
By Mack Rawden
By Adam Holmes
By Adam Holmes
By Laura Hurley
By Adam Holmes
By Laura Hurley
By Adam Holmes
By Mick Joest