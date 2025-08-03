I Stan Invisible Woman, But There's One Part Of Fantastic Four: First Steps That Bothered Me

The Marvel Cinematic Universe consistently releases new content for fans, both in theaters and streaming with a Disney+ subscription. Matt Shakman's The Fantastic Four: First Steps is making money in theaters, bringing another quartet of heroes into the shared universe. I was thrilled as a Sue Storm stan, although there was an aspect of the Invisible Woman that bothered me a bit.

Fans who spent years watching the Marvel movies in order have been waiting for the Fantastic Four to finally join in on the fun, myself included. Disney's acquisition of 20th Century Fox opened the doors for that, and First Steps had heart and style. Sue was arguably the biggest hero of the movie, but I found myself distracted a bit by Vanessa Kirby's accent.

Vanessa Kirby's Accent Threw Me Off

Kirby is a talented actress, one with action experience, as well as both an Emmy and Academy Award nomination. But I felt like her accent came and went throughout the movie. I didn't notice it in the first scene, but then it came in strong with the second. For the start of the film I was wondering if I was simply hearing things.

Disney+: from $9.99 a month w/ ad-supported plan

Disney+ is the streaming home for the MCU and more. Plans start at $9.99 a month for its new ad-supported plan. Go ad-free and pay $15.99 a month or save 16% and pre-pay $159.99 for a year.

The trailer for The Fantastic Four: First Steps hinted that Sue would have an accent, specifically thanks to the way she responds to the Silver Surfer. When asked if they were the protectors of Earth she says "We are," with her accent heard in the latter word. But I found myself tracking this dialect choice throughout the movie rather than simply being settled in and allowing the 114-minute runtime to wash over me.

Invisible Woman has always been one of my favorite Marvel characters, and is one that I'd frequently use in video games. She's even my main in the popular online game Marvel Rivals. Add in the badass ways he used her abilities in the battle against Galactus, and I was hyped throughout First Steps.

(Image credit: Jay Maidment / 20th Century Studios )

This isn't to say that Vanessa Kirby wasn't great in the role. Sue is the heart of The Fantastic Four: First Steps thanks to the layered and vulnerable performance given by the Crown alum. But a quick search on X will show that I'm not the only one who felt that the accent used in her MCU debut was somewhat disorienting.

Kirby and her Fantastic Four co-stars have already been confirmed as part of the Avengers: Doomsday cast announcement, so they'll be able to jump right into a full-blown crossover event when returning for the upcoming Marvel movie. And from the Thunderbolts* end credits scene, it looks like they'll definitely be meeting up with the New Avengers.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The Fantastic Four: First Steps is in theaters now as part of the 2025 movie release schedule, and the titular team will return to theaters in Avengers: Doomsday on December 18th, 2026.