As Sunrise On The Reaping Adds A Stranger Things Star To Its Cast, Fans Are Rightfully Making Sure To Give The Casting Director Their Flowers

Across the past month, the new Hunger Games movie, Sunrise on the Reaping, has been slowly unveiling the cast. Every time a new name is announced one of the most high-profile upcoming book adaptations only gets us more excited. About a day after we learned who is filling the shoes of Jeffrey Wright’s Beetee , another casting name has been announced, and fans are creating their own fan club for the casting director.

Maya Hawke Is The Latest Actor To Be Cast In Sunrise On The Reaping

The latest actor to join Sunrise on the Reaping is Stranger Things’ Maya Hawke! The 26-year-old known for playing Robin on the Netflix phenomenon and voicing Anxiety in last year’s Inside Out 2 was revealed to be playing Wiress in the below Instagram announcement:

Excuse me?!? This is absolutely perfect casting, but for the past few weeks the casting department has been revealing name after name fans like me feel the same way about.

If you haven’t caught up on Sunrise On The Reaping yet or are a few years removed from watching the Hunger Games movies and books, Wiress is a District 3 tribute who won the 49th Hunger Games. So, she’s the victor right before Haymitch steps into the arena. In the Sunrise on the Reaping book, we learn that she won by hiding for most of the games and outsmarting the gamemakers from the disorienting environment they created that year.

She’s assigned as a mentor to Haymitch alongside Mags during his games, which he’s not happy about because she didn’t have to fight in order to win. Wiress’ mentor during her games was Beetee, who is being played by Mufasa actor Kelvin Harrison Jr. It’s also worth noting that Amanda Plummer previously played the role in Hunger Games: Catching Fire when the character was reaped again for the 75th Quarter Quell.

Fans Can't Stop Talking About How Good The Casting Is Going For The New Hunger Games, And I Totally Agree

Maya Hawke joins an ever-growing cast that includes newcomer Joseph Zada as Haymitch Abernathy , Hocus Pocus 3’s Whitney Peak as Lenore Dove Baird, Jesse Plemons playing Plutarch (previously played by the late Philip Seymour Hoffman) and Makenna Grace as one of the other District 12 tributes , Maysilee Donner. Check out how the comment section reacted to Hawke’s casting:

My thoughts exactly! Not only does Maya Hawke share some likeness to Amanda Plummer, she’s perfect because she’s oddly excellent at playing eccentric characters with a nervous energy to them. Wiress is definitely an oddball, especially considering she’s one of the smartest Hunger Games victors who also has the nickname of “Nuts.” It’s also exciting to see the actress have another major role on the way as the release of Stranger Things Season 5 draws nearer.