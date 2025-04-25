The Hunger Games: Sunrise On The Reaping Has Cast The Younger Version Of Philip Seymour Hoffman's Plutarch Heavensbee, And It's A Brilliant Pick

News
By published

Plutarch Heavensbee has been cast.

Philip Seymour Hoffman as Plutrach Heavensbee in Hunger Games Mockingjay Part 1 poster
(Image credit: Lionsgate)

It's absolutely impossible to forget the mark Philip Seymour Hoffman left on The Hunger Games movies when he played Plutarch Heavensbee. He brought so much to the role of Head Gamemaker for the 75th Hunger Games when Jennifer Lawrence starred as Katniss Everdeen. As fans of the series know, Plutarch is back for the latest of upcoming book adaptations from the franchise, Sunrise on the Reaping. But we've been curious about who could follow Hoffman's performance. Well, the new Plutarch actor has just been announced, and it just might be perfect.

This week, it's been announced that newcomer Joseph Zada will play a young Haymitch, Gossip Girl's Whitney Peak will play his girl Lenore Dove Baird, and Ghostbusters' McKenna Grace will play one of the other District 12 tributes. Now, Jesse Plemons of Breaking Bad, Fargo and Black Mirror fame has officially been cast. Check out the official Instagram announcement below:

A post shared by The Hunger Games (@thehungergames)

A photo posted by on

The next Hunger Games movie, titled Sunrise on the Reaping, takes place 24 years before the events of the first film, when Plutarch is a younger man and not yet Head Gamemaker or leader of the rebellion. Erin Westerman, co-president of Lionsgate Motion Picture Group, commented on the exciting casting announcement (per Deadline) with these words:

Jesse is one of the most talented actors of his generation, with a proven record of picking his roles selectively... We are honored that he has chosen to bring his own take to one of the most fascinating figures in Panem, and feel that his previous collaboration with Philip Seymour Hoffman makes it all the more special. His Plutarch will be both a tribute to the character fans have already come to know and a portrayal he makes his own. We can’t wait for audiences to see it.

Plemons actually worked with Philip Seymour Hoffman back in 2012 for The Master, where he played the son of Hoffman's cult leader character. How special of a connection is that as he gets ready to portray a character that became Hoffman's last film role?

When we meet Plutarch during the second Quarter Quell, he's a cameraman who is part of the crew who records the reaping of District 12, where a young Haymitch Abernathy (previously played by Woody Harrelson) is chosen as one of four tributes, and has a significant role throughout the prequel.

The new Hunger Games movie will once again be helmed by Francis Lawrence, who also worked with Philip Seymour Hoffman when he made Catching Fire and the Mockingjay movies. Lawrence previously said Sunrise on the Reaping is his "favorite" of the Hunger Games books, and this movie will be a "return to form" from the original films. Lawrence was also behind 2023's prequel The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, which took place during the 10th Hunger Games.

We can look forward to seeing Jesse Plemons in the prequel when it hits theaters on November 20, 2026.

Sarah El-Mahmoud
Sarah El-Mahmoud
Staff Writer

Sarah El-Mahmoud has been with CinemaBlend since 2018 after graduating from Cal State Fullerton with a degree in Journalism. In college, she was the Managing Editor of the award-winning college paper, The Daily Titan, where she specialized in writing/editing long-form features, profiles and arts & entertainment coverage, including her first run-in with movie reporting, with a phone interview with Guillermo del Toro for Best Picture winner, The Shape of Water. Now she's into covering YA television and movies, and plenty of horror. Word webslinger. All her writing should be read in Sarah Connor’s Terminator 2 voice over.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about movies

I Can't Get That Irish Jig From Sinners Out Of My Head, And Clearly TikTok Can't Either Based On These Hilarious Viral Videos

Rachel Zegler Reacted To One Specific Sunrise On The Reaping Cast Announcement, And It's So On-Brand

Seth Meyers Worked At SNL For Over A Decade And 'Only Wrote Five Sketches' He Knew Would Work. Now, He's Revealed One Of Them
See more latest
Most Popular
Seth Meyers hosting Weekend Update on SNL
Seth Meyers Worked At SNL For Over A Decade And 'Only Wrote Five Sketches' He Knew Would Work. Now, He's Revealed One Of Them
Anthony Mackie smiles while seated in Captain America: Brave New World, pictured next to Chris Evans smiling in a crowd in Captain America: The First Avenger.
Chris Evans Was ‘Running Around’ Europe And Missed The Brave New World Premiere, But He Still Made Time To See The Movie And Reach Out To Anthony Mackie
Jeff Probst smiling on Survivor 48
Survivor’s Epic Vote Out This Week Led To A Big Break-Up In Real Life (But I Was Pleased To Hear This Story Had A Happy Ending)
Jack O&#039;Connell smiles gleefully with glowing red eyes in Sinners.
I Can't Get That Irish Jig From Sinners Out Of My Head, And Clearly TikTok Can't Either Based On These Hilarious Viral Videos
Cynthia Addai-Robinson next to a wall of evidence in The Accountant 2
The Accountant 2 Actress Explains How The Original Has Stayed Relevant Long Enough To Get A Sequel
Ted Black and Erica Rollins standing inside courtroom in Suits LA
Why Suits LA Has Made Me Cautiously Optimistic About NBC Rebooting Another Classic USA Show
Khloe Kardashian on The Kardashians.
Fans on Reddit Calling Out Khloé Kardashian For Yet Another Over-The-Top Photo Edit After The Actual Shoot Came Up On Hulu Show
the thunderbolts team
I Knew Marvel Secrecy Was Over-The-Top, But There’s One Big Reason The Thunderbolts* Cast Has Been ‘Sussing Each Other Out’
Tom Hardy stars in Havoc on Netflix.
As Tom Hardy’s Havoc Hits Netflix, Critics Can’t Stop Talking About Its ‘Operatic Violence’ And ‘Virtuosic Brutality’
Rachel Zegler bowing as Lucy Gray in The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes trailer.
Rachel Zegler Reacted To One Specific Sunrise On The Reaping Cast Announcement, And It's So On-Brand