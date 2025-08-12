Whatever Happened To The 12-Bedroom Home Ben Affleck And JLo Bought During Their Brief Marriage?

Celebrity couples have a way of capturing the public's attention, just look at how many headlines Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez have made over the years. While the former pair's divorce was finalized back in January, they continue to coparent their kids. There's another big way that the A-listers remain connected: the Mansion they bought for $60 million after getting married. So what exactly happened to that shared asset in recent months?

JLo and Affleck listed their former home for $68 million, in hopes of getting back some of the money they made on renovations. In early July it as revealed that Bennifer actually took the house of the market for the time being, after failing to get offers. An anonymous insider who is allegedly close to the A-listers spoke to People about what's been going on behind the scenes, sharing:

While they've been hoping to sell the property, they've also been hesitant to take a big loss. They lowered the price to get more interest and when this didn't happen, they were advised to take it off the market. It was a business decision that they made together.

Well, it sounds like the A-listers have really thought this out. And rather than keeping teh house on the market and settling for a financial loss, they're seemingly going to keep the property until they can get a sum close to their 68 million asking price. Of course, this also means they will have to continue paying for both the mortgage and the insane insurance cost of Affleck and Lopez's former home.

If this insider is to be believed, it shows how amicable things seem to be between the two celebrities. While they've been separated for a year, they're still able to make business decisions together. The same person expanded more about why Affleck and JLo made that call, sharing:

It's a rough sellers market and especially for that price point. Taking it off the market until it's more of a seller friendly climate, seems like the smartest decision.

Points were made. But it sounds like the former couple is going to have to continue paying for their former home until they decide to put it back on the market. As to when that might be, it's anyone's guess. I'm also eager to see who eventually purchases the mansion... especially if they also happen to be a celebrity.

JLo and Ben Affleck's marriage might be over, but they continue to be connected. As the public continues to follow the complications of their split, both actors' careers are thriving. They each have a number of projects on the 2025 movie release list and beyond... which should help them continuing to pay bills on their former home.