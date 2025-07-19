I Learned The Story Behind How Sunrise On The Reaping's Book Release Caused A Major Challenge For Casting The Movie, And Now The Cast Is Even More Impressive

When it comes to upcoming book adaptations, one that's drawing a considerable amount of buzz is The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping. That's especially true when it comes to the ensemble that's been assembled. Over the past several moments, the casting announcements that have slowly rolled out have led to a lot of excitedly stunning reactions from fans of the books. Now, the casting directors have finally broken their silence on their process, and I’m now even more amazed with Sunrise’s dream cast.

The casting directors behind the latest Hunger Games prequel are Debra Zane, who casted the original movies, and Dylan Jury (who handled the casting for The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes). Together, they have done everything from tap Ralph Fiennes for the role of President Snow and found the new Haymitch actor, who very much believably resembles Woody Harrelson. When it comes to their process, here's what Zane told Teen Vogue about the process:

For the first eight weeks, we didn’t have access to the book. There was one copy, locked in Nina’s office. We also didn’t have a screenplay until close to release. We knew it was Haymitch’s origin story, that we needed Woody Harrelson at 16, a love interest, and Maysilee — but we didn’t have more than that.

The directors also shared with the magazine that producer Nina Jacobson did go ahead and give them a heads up prior to the book and movie being announced at the same time. However, they initially got to work without having read the new book first. Once they got started in December 2024, they were told they’d need to cast young versions of returning characters like Plutarch, Beetee, Wiress, Mags and Snow. Additionally, author Suzanne Collins gave them some “broad outlines” of some of the characters. As Jury added:

We had general info and knew which characters would be seen [as] younger, so we could imagine without needing the book yet. But once we got the book and script together, it was a tidal wave of helpful information [so] that we could really veer in on who actors should be.

When casting the other Hunger Games movies, Debra Zane and Dylan Jury were able to read the books before getting to work. However, given the timeline of Sunrise on the Reaping's release, it definitely sounds like this was different and more challenging process. So, considering all of this, it's even more stunning that Jury and Zane were able to pull together a roster of talent that just seems so perfect. As Zane also shared:

We got the book on release day like everyone else and read it immediately. Having a script makes such a difference. Before that, we knew we needed young versions of Plutarch, Beetee, Wiress, Mags, Snow — so we did early brainwork based on past knowledge. Suzanne gave us broad outlines too, which helped. That was our initial eight weeks.

Playing the lead character, Haymitch, is Joseph Zada and, aside from the aforementioned Ralph Fiennes, he'll be joined by Glenn Close, McKenna Grace, Maya Hawke, Kieran Culkin, Jesse Plemons, Kelvin Harrison Jr. and Billy Porter. Yeah, that's quite an array of talent, and I'm so impressed with the casting directors' choices.

When it came to Haymitch, the casting directors said they had actors from U.S, U.K. and Australia submit improvisational self tapes of themselves being interviewed by Caesar and acting in the woods. Joseph Zada is an Australian actor who just starred in We Were Liars prior to playing Haymitch, and this is set to be his first Hollywood leading role.

The Sunrise on the Reaping follows a 16-year-old Haymitch Abernathy after he is picked as one of the tributes on the second Quarter Quell, where twice as many kids are in the games. We learn that Haymitch’s birthday is actually on Reaping Day and that he has a girlfriend named Lenore Dove, who is one of the Covey girls. If production on the film -- which is being directed by franchise vet Francis Lawrence -- hasn't started yet, it should start soon ahead of its theatrical release date of November 20, 2026.