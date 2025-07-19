I Learned The Story Behind How Sunrise On The Reaping's Book Release Caused A Major Challenge For Casting The Movie, And Now The Cast Is Even More Impressive
The casting directors have been killing it!
When it comes to upcoming book adaptations, one that's drawing a considerable amount of buzz is The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping. That's especially true when it comes to the ensemble that's been assembled. Over the past several moments, the casting announcements that have slowly rolled out have led to a lot of excitedly stunning reactions from fans of the books. Now, the casting directors have finally broken their silence on their process, and I’m now even more amazed with Sunrise’s dream cast.
The casting directors behind the latest Hunger Games prequel are Debra Zane, who casted the original movies, and Dylan Jury (who handled the casting for The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes). Together, they have done everything from tap Ralph Fiennes for the role of President Snow and found the new Haymitch actor, who very much believably resembles Woody Harrelson. When it comes to their process, here's what Zane told Teen Vogue about the process:
The directors also shared with the magazine that producer Nina Jacobson did go ahead and give them a heads up prior to the book and movie being announced at the same time. However, they initially got to work without having read the new book first. Once they got started in December 2024, they were told they’d need to cast young versions of returning characters like Plutarch, Beetee, Wiress, Mags and Snow. Additionally, author Suzanne Collins gave them some “broad outlines” of some of the characters. As Jury added:
When casting the other Hunger Games movies, Debra Zane and Dylan Jury were able to read the books before getting to work. However, given the timeline of Sunrise on the Reaping's release, it definitely sounds like this was different and more challenging process. So, considering all of this, it's even more stunning that Jury and Zane were able to pull together a roster of talent that just seems so perfect. As Zane also shared:
Playing the lead character, Haymitch, is Joseph Zada and, aside from the aforementioned Ralph Fiennes, he'll be joined by Glenn Close, McKenna Grace, Maya Hawke, Kieran Culkin, Jesse Plemons, Kelvin Harrison Jr. and Billy Porter. Yeah, that's quite an array of talent, and I'm so impressed with the casting directors' choices.
You can buy the new Hunger Games book, Sunrise on the Reaping, on Amazon. It's currently on sale ahead of the adaptation being part of upcoming 2026 movies.
When it came to Haymitch, the casting directors said they had actors from U.S, U.K. and Australia submit improvisational self tapes of themselves being interviewed by Caesar and acting in the woods. Joseph Zada is an Australian actor who just starred in We Were Liars prior to playing Haymitch, and this is set to be his first Hollywood leading role.
The Sunrise on the Reaping follows a 16-year-old Haymitch Abernathy after he is picked as one of the tributes on the second Quarter Quell, where twice as many kids are in the games. We learn that Haymitch’s birthday is actually on Reaping Day and that he has a girlfriend named Lenore Dove, who is one of the Covey girls. If production on the film -- which is being directed by franchise vet Francis Lawrence -- hasn't started yet, it should start soon ahead of its theatrical release date of November 20, 2026.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Sarah El-Mahmoud has been with CinemaBlend since 2018 after graduating from Cal State Fullerton with a degree in Journalism. In college, she was the Managing Editor of the award-winning college paper, The Daily Titan, where she specialized in writing/editing long-form features, profiles and arts & entertainment coverage, including her first run-in with movie reporting, with a phone interview with Guillermo del Toro for Best Picture winner, The Shape of Water. Now she's into covering YA television and movies, and plenty of horror. Word webslinger. All her writing should be read in Sarah Connor’s Terminator 2 voice over.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.